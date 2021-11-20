Dwayne Johnson to reboot a ’80s cult movie

Actor Dwayne Johnson continues to search for great franchises that impact viewers and does not mind remaking action classics.

As demonstrated with Jumanji, to Dwayne johnson He’s good at continuing or restarting movie sagas. For some time it has been speculated that he will make a new movie of Big Trouble in Little China 1986. Although we had not known anything about this project for a long time, now the producer Hiram garcia says they are still working on the movie.

“It is still an ambition of ours, but unfortunately there are complications that come with an inherited property like the one that has been attributed so much over the years. We have a really fun idea of ​​what we’d like to do with it, especially since our goal was never to remake Hit in Little China, but just to continue it. Similar to what we did with Jumanji, we continue the story and make sure the original stands on its own, as it means a lot to us and fans around the world. So it goes without saying that we are still working to make that happen, but as with any big project, the road is not easy… But we stand firm! We’re going to find a way to continue the story of Heist in Little China starring Dwayne Johnson. “

What is the original movie about?

Directed by John carpenter and starring Kurt russell, the movie Blow in Little China It is about a truck driver who is involved in a battle between Chinese crime families in San Francisco while facing supernatural beings. Without a doubt a very interesting story to be continued by Dwayne johnson, although I should play a different character than Jack burton. Since it would be great if Kurt russell had a cameo.

