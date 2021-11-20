Dodgers add 40 to five of their prospects to roster

Hasan Sheikh
The Los Angeles Dodgers have filled their 40-man roster, adding five players to their roster before the Rule 5 deadline. Players to be added are infield elements Jacob Amaya, Eddys Leonard and Jorbit Vivas, outfielder James Outman and right-hander Michael Grove. In the corresponding movements, the gardeners Billy McKinney and Zach Reks have been designated for assignment.

Amaya, Leonard and Vivas appeared in the back half of the Dodgers’ Top 30 Midseason Prospects rankings in Baseball America. Amaya is a well-regarded middle infielder, but he struggled offensively in Double-A last season. Leonard and Vivas have yet to advance beyond High-A, but both are infielders with good numbers in the minors and some offensive advantage:

The Dodgers acquired McKinney from the Mets in July. However, he fought mightily down the stretch with Los Angeles, and his overall line of .192 / .280 / .358 in 300 plate appearances with three teams was well below average.

McKinney draws his fair share of walks, but has never harnessed enough power to offset high strikeout totals and a limited defensive profile. It will be redeemed or to waivers in the next few days.

Reks made a brief major league debut in 2021, counting ten plate appearances in six games. He spent the remainder of the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he racked up a .280 / .382 / .539 clip in 379 plate appearances.

Reks is 28 now and essentially doesn’t have a major league body of work, but another club may be testing his strong track record of minor league performance. He still has a couple years of minor league options left.

Rafael Martinez

I am fond of the King of Sports, especially the Boston Red Sox in MLB and in general all of Mexican baseball. This profession has given me the opportunity to cover major events such as the Caribbean Series, LMB All Star, LMP (uninterrupted since 2009), signings of important players. I had the chance to attend the 2013 World Classic in Arizona, USA, albeit as a fan. Apart from this beautiful sport, I love basketball, where I have also narrated games and even an NBA friendly 10 years ago, but I carry baseball in my veins. Bachelor of Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) , from which I graduated in 2011. I was born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa and started in the world of sports journalism in 2004 in the newspaper El Sol de Mazatlán, where I was a baseball columnist and reporter at the same time. In January 2009 I came to El Debate as a journalist reporter and it was almost six years (in the first stage), until in November 2014 I emigrated to the radio providing my services in Línea Directa-Grupo RSN. My cycle there ended in July 2019 and within days, El Debate gave me another opportunity to work and opened the doors for me again. That is how I came to Al Bat, where I have been since 2019 as a web journalist.

