Dodgers add 40 to five of their prospects to roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers have filled their 40-man roster, adding five players to their roster before the Rule 5 deadline. Players to be added are infield elements Jacob Amaya, Eddys Leonard and Jorbit Vivas, outfielder James Outman and right-hander Michael Grove. In the corresponding movements, the gardeners Billy McKinney and Zach Reks have been designated for assignment.

Amaya, Leonard and Vivas appeared in the back half of the Dodgers’ Top 30 Midseason Prospects rankings in Baseball America. Amaya is a well-regarded middle infielder, but he struggled offensively in Double-A last season. Leonard and Vivas have yet to advance beyond High-A, but both are infielders with good numbers in the minors and some offensive advantage:

The Dodgers acquired McKinney from the Mets in July. However, he fought mightily down the stretch with Los Angeles, and his overall line of .192 / .280 / .358 in 300 plate appearances with three teams was well below average.

McKinney draws his fair share of walks, but has never harnessed enough power to offset high strikeout totals and a limited defensive profile. It will be redeemed or to waivers in the next few days.

Reks made a brief major league debut in 2021, counting ten plate appearances in six games. He spent the remainder of the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he racked up a .280 / .382 / .539 clip in 379 plate appearances.

Reks is 28 now and essentially doesn’t have a major league body of work, but another club may be testing his strong track record of minor league performance. He still has a couple years of minor league options left.