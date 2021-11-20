Discover the daughters of The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) and what they are like today

“The Rock” is not a rock, it is a love! And so he shows with his 3 princesses.



“The Rock” is the popular nickname that the actor acquired years ago Dwayne johnson. A man who comes from a family of fighters

Dwayne Johnson is a popular actor and professional wrestler. Better known as “The Rock” was born on May 2, 1972 in Hayward, United States.

On the part of his grandfather Peter Maivia and his father Rocky Johnson he acquired the love and admiration for the fight.



Both were WWF wrestlers and after continuing with the family tradition, in 1996 Dwayne joined the world of this entertainment, using the surname in honor of his grandfather.

Regardless of being a recognized actor, Dwayne Johnson is a man devoted to the family and his daughters, always recognizing the great work that mothers have.

Although “The Rock” always looks like a rude man, he is a sweet man and he shows this on several occasions when he emphasizes that family and moms are the most valuable things in life.

In addition, the actor once expressed on his social networks:

“I always say that if you have a good mother, you have a good chance of becoming a good human being.”

The 3 daughters of The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) and what they are like today

It should be remembered that he became a father for the first time in 1997 when he was married to Dany García. From that union his daughter was born Simone alexandra, who is currently 19 years old this year.



Whenever he gets a chance, he expresses to her how much he loves her like when he wrote:

“And then your babies graduate. I am very proud of my first daughter who graduated from high school. I love you and one day you will stop walking away from my beastly arms and kisses. ”

So too, The Rock is a loving father to his beloved princesses, Jasmine and Tiana Gia, the daughters he has from his current marriage.



He is the hero of his daughters. The actor recounted on one occasion that he spends as much time as possible with them, to enjoy them, make them laugh and be present in their growth:

“I enjoyed teaching my youngest daughter, Tiana Gia.”

He carries his daughters always in his heart

In the present, Dwayne always shows his youngest daughters that in life you have to be good people.

In addition, the actor is always very grateful for enjoying the blessed moments with his princesses. There is no doubt that the 3 daughters are his motivation.

For “The Rock”, his little princesses Simone, Tia and Jazzy make his life have real meaning.

