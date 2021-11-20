Did you open an OnlyFans account? We tell you if you have to pay taxes

The Tax Administration Service (SAT) is the main agency that monitors the personal finances of individuals and companies (companies). Each year, taxpayers must submit their tax return explaining the expenses and expenses they had during that period.

Although there are many options to deduct taxes, there is always a question about what yes and what should not be declared at the time of pay: one of these is the OnlyFans platform where millions of people earn income in their bank account.

If you have one OnlyFans account, here We explain if you have to pay taxes to the SAT; take note and don’t be caught off guard.

Do I have to pay taxes to the SAT if I opened an OnlyFans account?

The agency is paying close attention to small businesses and online entrepreneurs with the main objective of stopping tax evasion and money laundering. Since your OnlyFans payments fall into a bank account, they are considered taxable.

In other words, as it is not payroll income, you must verify the origin of the deposits and, therefore, declare the corresponding taxes.

Most of the people who obtain their earnings from the internet are registered in the Treasury under the income regime through technological platforms. Therefore, it is important that you declare the money you earn from OnlyFans to avoid any type of fine with the SAT.