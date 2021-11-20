Diabetes and exercise

Every November 14, the World Health Organization commemorates World Diabetes Day as an opportunity to raise awareness about the impact of diabetes on people’s health and share what is being done globally to improve their health. prevention, diagnosis and management. The theme of the World Day for 2021 is “Access to diabetes care: if not now, when?”. On this day, both WHO and the Pan American Health Organization join forces with member countries to draw attention to governments and major global health actors on the need to maintain and improve access to services. health and medicines and supplies for the diagnosis, treatment and self-management of diabetes. All of them essential to control diabetes, prevent its complications and extend and improve the quality of life of people living with diabetes, with the commitment and the need to support individual efforts to face this challenge through the regional implementation of the Global Compact against Diabetes.

It is intended to disseminate and create awareness in all sectors of society that the disabling complications of diabetes can be prevented with access to adequate care, emphasizing the importance of promoting healthy lifestyles to facilitate the control of levels. blood glucose.

Exercise is a very important action in the management of diabetes. Exercise has been shown to help lower blood sugar without medication. This reduces the risk of heart disease and can also decrease symptoms of depression and stress.

Discipline and perseverance are required, it may take several months after exercising before seeing changes in health. It is important to understand that exercise can benefit your health even if you do not lose weight.

It is important to mention that exercise must be prescribed, like the drugs, by professionals so that it is adequate and safe for each person. For example, if you take medications that lower your blood sugar level, or you apply insulin, exercise can make this level drop too low, so it is necessary to know how to take medications when exercising or how adjust doses to prevent low blood sugar.

Some types of strenuous exercise can make your eyes worse if you already have diabetic eye disease. An eye exam is recommended before starting a new exercise program.

It is important to inform your doctor if you develop symptoms of weakness, chest pain, or shortness of breath when exercising. Also if you feel pain or numbness in your feet.

Start with walks. If you are out of shape, start by walking for 5 to 10 minutes a day. Try to set a goal of brisk walking. You should do this for 30 to 45 minutes, at least 5 days a week. In order to lose weight, the amount of exercise may need to be more. So do more if you can. Swimming or exercise classes are good too.

It is important for the coaches and partners you exercise with to know that you have diabetes. Always have fast-acting sources of sugar, such as juice or hard candy, on hand. I drank a lot of water. Do it before, during and after exercising. Try to exercise at the same time of day, for the same amount of time, and at the same level. This will make your blood sugar easier to control.

Ignacio Cardona