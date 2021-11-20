Deliveroo leaves Spain: know the date

The service Deliveroo will leave Spain in just a few days, specifically just before the end of November. They thus put an end to more than 6 years of activity in our country for a series of specific causes, although they have not given details about them.

A home delivery service says goodbye that seems to have failed to gain a foothold in Spain among this sector, although probably the main cause of why they say goodbye in a few days is the new Law Rider that the Government of Spain has recently approved.

This law obliges these types of companies, not only Deliveroo, to hire their employees and not to have them as self-employed as has happened until now. Probably the platform was not willing to continue with that premise and has joined other factors that have accelerated the exit.

Leaving on november 29

THE November 29 is the date chosen by Deliveroo to leave Spain, leaving behind almost 4,000 employees and about 6 years of service. But this decision is not for now, but they have made a consultation during the summer to see those conditions of leaving the country.

It has been concluded that that would be the date to say goodbye and it will be, On Monday, November 29 at 10 a.m. the shipping service will no longer be available and you will have to make use of other alternatives to Deliveroo to get your shipments to your home as before.

If you have an account with credit, the company will reimburse you for that amount within a maximum period of 10 business days, so you will not lose that money. In the event that in that period of time you do not receive the amount, you can contact Deliveroo to tell them about your case.

Likewise, it is worth mentioning that Deliveroo Plus accounts will be canceled and the monthly payment made will be returned to you, although only the last installment, and it should also appear in your bank within 10 days since it will also be reimbursed as we mentioned.

The Deliveroo march from Spain It seems definitive and they do not plan to return, now what will have to be seen is that they do the rest of similar services and if they will also pack their bags later on and leave our country, although now there will be less competition when leaving this service.

Glovo or Deliveroo? What is better?