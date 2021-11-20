Deals on Fire TVs on Amazon’s Black Friday

If you want a TV that isn’t very powerful or has too many smart features, you can make it smarter with offers from Amazon Fire TV Stick devices on sale this Black Friday. The one that comes out the best in price is the Fire TV Stick Lite, the little brother of the family that stays at 18.99 euros. The only thing you will need is that it has an HDMI port in which to connect this device, which is the one that is responsible for offering applications and intelligent functions with the assistant. But be careful, because it is not the only one with a good discount.





Buy the Fire TV Stick Lite at the best price

The Fire TV Stick Lite already starts from a base price of 29.99 euros, which at all times makes it a very economical proposal. Now, this Black Friday you can find it reduced to 18.99 euros, which is a very high percentage discount compared to the price it usually has. It is the complete pack, with the HDMI spike and its remote control.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa voice control | Lite (without TV controls), HD streaming

What we have here is an HDMI spike that you have to connect to the TV and also to the power. Then, you have to connect it to the WiFi to be able to provide your TV with an operating system on which to install different types of applications, from basic games to streaming services or other applications.

Unlike its older brother, the Stick that does not carry the second surname “Lite”, this Fire TV Stick does not allow you to control the TV with the remote, only the operating system of the device itself. This system is Android-based Fire OS, so you will have a wide catalog of applications available.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max also lowered

And if you want the best of the best in this category, you also have the Fire TV Stick 4K Max Reduced to only 38.99 euros instead of the 65 that it usually costs. In this case, it is a stick with 4K resolution and WiFi 6 technology, so you can enjoy all your favorite content at the best possible resolution and image quality.





Introducing the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Wi-Fi 6 and Alexa voice control (includes controls for the TV)

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at the bargain hunting Xataka Móvil, Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can also find here the best Black Friday 2021 deals

In Xataka Selección we publish the best offers in technology, computers and electronics from the main internet businesses. Prices and availability may vary after publication