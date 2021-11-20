De Luisa aims for Tri del Tata to score 7 points in January

Editorial Mediotiempo

After the Mexican team let go six points in the last two days of the Octagonal of the Concacaf heading to Qatar World Cup 2022 after falling to visit before USA and Canada, ANDon of Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, admitted that this was a scenario they expected; However, I make it clear that there is a specific goal for him Tri by Gerardo Martino looking to the next FIFA date.

“It was a Very complicated FIFA date, not different from what we thought because since this process began we knew the November games were going to be tough both in Cincinnati and Edmonton.

“The requirement that we were going to live towards the new January FIFA Date We already had it like that, there is no news and in difficult times like now is when we have to work more and close ranks. We are awaiting the response of the FIFA Resolutions Committee to know if we will have people in our stadium, but we have to get at least 7 points from the January matches”, Mentioned the head honcho of the FMF in an interview with TUDN.

The future of the Tata Martino

About him future of Gerardo Martino in front of the Mexican selectiona, De Luisa stressed that despite having a plan B, it is not yet the time to turn on the alarms on the Tri, because the Aztec team is within the parameters established before the start of the World Cup Qualifying.

“There are always plans B by the nature of football, but that in this case we do not have it contemplated at all, both Mr. Torrado and I have the understanding of support Mr. Martino and his entire team. There is no reason to think of anyone else.

“I would not say alarm, alarm if we were well below the budget of points that the Federation made in an analysis. We thought we had 15 points at this point in the QualifierToday we have 14 and with 15 we would be fighting for the leadership and in that sense being one point below the budget is a cause for alarm ”, he commented.