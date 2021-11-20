CSI Miami: Horatio Caine’s constant mistake that makes real cops laugh

David Caruso plays the best role of his entire long career in CSI Miami, wearing the skin of Horatio Caine, an expert forensic investigator and explosives disposal technician, who nevertheless forgets a key aspect of police technique.



November 20, 2021 11:02 a.m.

Horatio caine, played by veteran actor David Caruso, became synonymous with CSI Miami from the first episode until his death on the screen 231 chapters later, bearing largely the responsibility for the success of this television project that spanned ten seasons and was the first spin-off of the original CSI franchise, which therefore it opened the way to other similar ones.

David Caruso established a respectable career at CSI Miami

Before CSI Miam, David Caruso built a respectable career in Hollywood, with supporting roles alongside big stars like Robert De Niro, Richard Gere, Bruce Willis, Nicolas Cage, and Sylvester Stallone, plus a few less memorable leads that led to him. to get down a notch in the American entertainment industry, by assuming some roles in TV series.

In that way David caruso went to give the NYPD Blue series in its second season, an experience truly to be forgotten, which nevertheless was the prelude to his great acting redemption, by leading the diverse cast of CSI Miami, playing the now-remembered Horatio Caine, a veteran Investigative police officer who restored Caruso to his professional self-esteem and allowed him to achieve star actor status.

CSI Miami shows us David Caruso playing the best role of his career as a police hound, an expert forensic investigator and an explosives disposal technician who is in charge of the Crime Scene Investigations team for the county police department. Miami-Dade, a jurisdiction riddled with cunning criminals.

Although Horatio Caine became a paradigm of forensic technique, in the eyes of CSI Miami viewers, there has been no shortage of the real expert in these conflicts who has raised the cry in the sky when evaluating how assertive his his proceedings, exposing the abundant Hollywood reinterpretations of police science that are notorious in the series.

Horatio Caine’s mistake that fans didn’t notice

One of the most notable mistakes made by royal cops is the way Horatio he often points his iconic weapon at the imminent need to fire a shot. And it is that our hero usually brings the weapon closer to his left eye than is usually typical for a right-handed gunman.

In fact, shooting experts recommend keeping both eyes open until the moment of the shot to obtain greater precision and thus be able to hit the target, a tip ignored by the orthodox police of CSI MiamiDespite its many years of expertise, we assume that it looks so much better on camera.