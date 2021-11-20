Cowboys lose Amari Cooper for two weeks to COVID-19

The Dallas wide receiver will miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and Thanksgiving.

FRISCO – With three games in a span of 12 days starting Sunday against the Kansas city chiefs, the Dallas cowboys they will not have the wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of those games after he was placed in the reservation list/COVID-19 this Friday.

Sources told ESPN that Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and he is not vaccinated, which forces him to be quarantined for 10 days and will marginalize him from the party of Thanksgiving Day against the Las Vegas Raiders, his former team.

Amari Cooper will miss the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and also on Thanksgiving.

Cooper must pass the protocols in time to play the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 2.

Sources said that Cowboys have not had any other coronavirus problems related to the test of Cooper at this time. The Cowboys they will travel to Kansas city after training on Saturday.

Cooper has caught 44 passes for 583 yards and five touchdowns this season, ranking second in the Cowboys in those categories.

The Cowboys They welcomed wide receiver Michael Gallup back in last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons after he missed seven games with a sprained calf suffered in Week 1. Gallup and CeeDee Lamb will be the top two receivers for the Atlanta Falcons. Cowboys with Cedrick Wilson moving to the No. 3 catcher role in the slot, which he filled in Gallup’s absence.

Earlier in the season, linebacker Keanu Neal, who is not vaccinated, missed two games in the reservation list/COVID-19. Kicker Greg Zuerlein will return to the squad this week after spending last week at the reservation list.