Could Cruz Azul face America in the quarterfinals? All possible combinations for the Liguilla

A new edition of the Classic Young could take place in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021, since the Quarter finals, where he America already awaits its rival as the leader of the competition, and in case Cruz Azul managed to beat Monterrey in the playoffs and secure your place in the League.

And it is that by staying located up to the eighth place in the table, the Mexican soccer champion opened the possibility for his pnext opponent, seeking to endorse andl Liga MX title, be nothing more and nothing less than your staunch rival, However, this position in the rankings could also pit him against any of the four teams that are already in the Fiesta Grande: Atlas, León or Tigres.

Here we leave you all possible combinations of results that would have to be given in the repechage for define Cruz Azul’s rival in the Quarterfinals, in case I defeat Striped next Sunday on the court of Aztec stadium.

Cruz Azul vs. America

There is only one possibility that The Machine will face the Eagles in the Quarterfinals and is that the playoff winners be the top four teams in the table, that is to say that in addition to the cement plants, advance saints in fifth place, Toluca in sixth and Puebla in seventh, so that in this way those of The Ferris Wheel stay in eighth place and measure themselves against the leader azulcrema.

Cruz Azul vs. Atlas

For those led by Juan Reynoso collide with Atlas in the Quarter finals they would have to advance only two of the best placed teams, anyone, and one of the worst located (Chivas, Pumas or San Luis), so that in this way the cement workers will move a position on the table and when they are located in seventh place, they face the second place that are the Guadalajara.

Cruz Azul vs. Lion

Like the red and black, León is another of the most viable teams to be the rival of Cruz Azul in the next phase, as it ended in the third place in the table and The Machine would have to be traversed sixth place to face it in Fourthyes, for which it must advance only one better placed team and two from between the 10th and 12th positions.

Cruz Azul vs. Tigers

Tigres is the least likely team for Cruz Azul to face in the Quarterfinals, since the felines are located in the fourth table room, they would have to move along only the cement plants and the worst placed teams, that is, Santos, Toluca and Puebla are eliminated so that The Machine will travel to the fifth site.