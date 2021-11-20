concern for the Chinese tennis player who denounced having been “forced” by a senior Beijing official

The whereabouts of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai is a mystery.

Peng, one of China’s biggest sports stars, has not been seen in public since she accused a senior Chinese leader of sexual assault.

The executive director of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has questioned an email published on Wednesday by Chinese state media attributed to Peng.

Steve Simon said in a statement that he had “hard to believe” that the email was written by or on behalf of Peng.

Simon had previously stated that the WTA had obtained confirmation from various sources, including the Chinese Tennis Association, that Peng was okay, but added that they had not been able to communicate with her directly.

The CGTN station published this Wednesday the email allegedly written by Peng, in which she says that she was not lost or in danger, adding: “I have been resting at home and everything is fine.”

The email also said that the sexual assault charge attributed to her was false.

Osaka’s concern

World tennis star Naomi Osaka was the latest athlete to show concern for Peng.

“I was recently informed of a fellow tennis player who has disappeared shortly after revealing that she has suffered sexual abuse,” Osaka posted on Twitter, under the hashtag #WhereisPengShuai (“Where is Peng Shuai”).

“I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and well. I am in shock at this situation and send them love and light,” Osaka said.

https://twitter.com/naomiosaka/status/1460723353174433793

Osaka’s comment joins that of other tennis players who have spoken about what is happening with Peng.

Earlier this week, men’s world number one Novak Djokovic said he hopes he is doing well and was also shocked.

French player Nicholas Mahut joined in and said: “We are all concerned.”

What was the complaint

Peng, who became world number one in doubles, posted on the Weibo social network revelations about the alleged sexual assault he suffered at the hands of the former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli.

In her post, she said she was “forced” into a sexual relationship with Zhang.

The 75-year-old politician was vice premier of China between 2013 and 2018, at which time he was one of President Xi Jinping’s close allies. He has not commented on Peng’s complaint.

The player’s post on Weibo was later removed as well as any mention of her on that Chinese social network.

Peng has not been seen publicly since.

Simon Song / Getty

Former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, accused by Peng Shuai of sexual assault, in a file image.

WTA’s Steve Simon also called on the Chinese authorities to carry out “a full and transparent investigation” of Peng Shuai’s complaint.

“We commend Peng Shuai for his remarkable courage”said Simon, who assured that the complaints of women around the world are contributing to “the injustices can be corrected.”

The complaint of the player is the highest sports profile within the movement #MeToo, which in recent months has gained notoriety in China, a country in which until then it had not stood out.

