‘Code Red’, the dramatic documentary about Raúl Jiménez’s injury

With a series of heartbreaking testimonials on skull injury that suffered Raul Jimenez almost a year ago, Wolverhampton revealed the advancement of a documentary named ‘Code Red’, which is inspired by the return to the fields of the Mexican soccer player.

Through their social networks, the whole of the Premier League published a video with statements from some members of the family of the national team; the then Wolves coach, Nuno Holy Spirit; the doctor Matt perry and the team captain, Conor Coady.

“I remember that I closed my eyes and said: ‘please, wake up, please, wake up, move a little to know that you are alive'”, is heard saying quite moved to Daniela Basso, couple and mother of the little daughter of the ‘Mexican Wolf’.

Another testimony that is heard during the advance is the one that offered Nuno Holy Spirit, who between tears shared what he lived in the game between Wolves and Arsenal in November 2020. “We were very scared, and then we started hearing code red, and I just asked, ‘what is code red,'” the strategist shared.

When is the Raúl Jiménez documentary released?

The documentary of Raul Jimenez this will be released November 20 on the BBC content platform, while it will be until next time December 8 make the tape available on official Wolves channels.

It should be remembered that during the game against Arsenal in November 2020, Raúl Jiménez suffered a skull fracture after a strong clash with the Brazilian David LuizAn injury that took him away from the courts for several months, as he underwent surgery and had to undergo medical care and rehabilitation.