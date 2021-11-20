“Christian Cueva looks in the mirror and is Tom Cruise”

Leao Butrón spoke about Christian Cueva and the secret that the player has to perform as he did against Bolivia and Venezuela on the pitch

The exporter of Lima Alliance, Leao Butron, congratulated Christian Cueva for the great moment that has been happening in the Peruvian Selection, after scoring the goals against Bolivia and Venezuela on the 13th and 14th of the Qualifying for Qatar 2022. He said that all these results are due a lot to the personality that the footballer manages.

“Cueva have a lot of personality, I’ve known him since he arrived at San Martín. He looks in the mirror and it’s Tom Cruise“Was what he said Leao Butron who was on the same team with ‘Aladdin’ when they played for the San Martin University directed by Víctor Rivera in 2007 and 2008 in the local tournament.

“Everyone knows that they are highly esteemed, was the reflection of that image. Now Peru has regained confidence in continuing to fight for the World Cup qualification“Said the former captain of Lima Alliance referring to the hug between Christian Cueva and Ricardo Gareca after the free kick goal that allowed Peru to win the game against Venezuela in Caracas.

“He has the possibility of emigrating, I have spoken with him. He is also seeing other things. Pedro can play in any league in the world. However, it will depend on him“, He added Leao Butron in the YouTube program ‘A pressure’ referring to the goalkeeper of the Peruvian Selection and the opportunities you have to move to another league.