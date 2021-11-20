Christian Bale, his most extreme transformations in the cinema

Christian bale is a renowned British actor who has participated in multiple films, playing very different roles. Due to this ability that he has shown to adapt very well to radically opposite identities, he is known in the film industry as one of the most relevant actors of his generation for his ability to radically transform into different characters.

Although his ability to transform into very different characters has been his main hallmark as an actor, it is also true that it has given him a certain reputation as an eccentric person. For example, there are recordings during the filming of Terminator where Christian bale he looks very upset when a photographer “stepped into his field of vision.” Another example is when he won a Golden Globe and decided to thank Satan for being his inspiration for the character in Vice. However, this eccentricity has also been fun for her followers, who make her part of a very particular and moldable personality.

Christian Bale surprises with his transformations for each role. Tommaso boddi

But beyond the transformations that the actor has shown to have in real life, the ones he has created on the screen are the ones that have legitimized him over the years. Some of the most extreme transformations as an actor in Christian bale are:

Batman

The list begins with one of his most well-known transformations: the time he gave life to Batman in the movie version of Christopher Nolan, director of many films known to the critics, either for being the best or the worst, and whose version of the Dark Knight is one of the favorites of many viewers. Here, the performance of Christian bale He contributed significantly to Nolan’s film taking on a realistic tone that other filmmakers have failed to achieve in well-known superhero history.

Vice

On Vice, a film by Adam McKay that in Mexico was translated as The Vice President: Beyond Power, the actor Christian bale underwent a significant transformation. And it is that simply to play the character of Dick Cheney, an American politician and businessman who was the 46th vice president of the United States, the actor had to gain 18 kilos to give life to this character.

The Fighter and The Machinist

On the completely opposite side of Vice, for The fighter Christian bale he had to lose weight almost to the bone. In one of the most iconic boxing movies ever made, the actor had to mimic the weight of a welterweight boxer, so he underwent special diets and routines to achieve this. The actor had already demonstrated his ability to lose a lot of weight in order to give life to a role that requires it, and it is also in The Machinist we saw him act with an impressive weight loss, as he represented a man who had not slept for a year as a result of some stormy and obsessive thoughts that prevented him from living a normal life and from which he must escape.

Ford v Ferrari

Ford v Ferrari it is a film of a completely different tone than the other examples mentioned. On this tape, Christian bale is the co-star, along with Matt Damon, in what represented an unexpected encounter for moviegoers. In this film, Bale plays Ken Miles, a grumpy British car racer who is a veteran of the war in Vietnam. Here, too, his ability to adapt to the requirements of a character who is not at all like others he has given life to before is surprising.