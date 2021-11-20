Chris Pratt’s training to become a muscular superhero

To play a superhero on the big screen you have to meet very specific physical conditions and Chris Pratt knows very well what that is. When at the beginning of the last decade he was asked to star in Guardians of the Galaxy he knew the first thing to do was get in shape. After eight years of training, the actor has managed to shape his body without strenuous sessions that his own personal trainer has just revealed.

Duffy Gaver is responsible for Chris Pratt becoming an embodiment of what a perfect six pack is. The fitness trainer, who led Brad Pitt’s sessions for the film Troy and those of Tobey Maguire to give life to Spiderman, went to work with to make the actor, married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, become a muscular superhero.

“I had established a good relationship with Marvel. They called me on the phone and wanted to know if I was available to train Chris Pratt. They told me that he had just left his offices and that he had just learned that he was the protagonist of his next franchise. I looked him up. on Google and I said ‘okay’, “Gaver says in an interview for Esquire.

So he interviewed Chris Pratt and after coffee they went straight to the gym to get started. “Chris was very prepared to get to work. Marvel hires people for years and years, so they want very dedicated and disciplined people. The people who call me to train have already passed a litmus test to get where they are.”





How was that set-up process? “At the beginning, we trained every other day, with a few days off,” explains the coach. “At the end of the day, you don’t get in shape in the gym, but you beat yourself up in the gym. You get in shape by recovering in bed and at the table,” he adds. To all this we must add a very careful diet based on chicken and broccoli and leaving aside alcohol for a good period of time.

As for the workouts, they were “short and brutal.” These were muscle-building movements combined with proper nutrition. The next phase was the high intensity interval where you sweat a lot and where the person does not stop “huffing and puffing.”





The routine consists of warming up for 20 minutes with a bicycle and then doing chin-up sets, elbow curls and free squats for an additional 20 minutes, as many repetitions as possible. “This is a workout that almost all of my clients have done, and it’s also one of my favorite workouts. And if you’re not ready for it, it’s really tough. It’s a huge oxygen tax. All of your muscles are working,” says Duffy. Gaver who adds, referring to Chris Pratt: “I think he really enjoyed them.”

This is the routine the actor has been following for eight years, at which point he was hired to Guardians of the Galaxy, which was released in 2014, to maintain its physique as it is today.