Chris Evans will make a musical movie

Actor Chris Evans, who has played Captain America in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, will try out a musical film alongside Anna Kendrick.

After Avengers: Endgame, the actor Chris Evans left the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe to continue his career outside of the superhero genre. And although there are rumors that he could return at any time to play the Captain America, we have already seen it in the movie Daggers in the back from Rian Johnson.

But also, Chris Evans now he is preparing a musical with Anna kendrick titled Molly and the moon. The story is about a married couple whose newborn baby must undergo heart surgery, but after surviving the operation, the parents discover that their son will have a mental disability. It sounds like a heartwarming drama on its own, but the unexpected addition of musical numbers could make this a one-of-a-kind movie.

Will you be good at singing?

Chris Evans has made it clear that he is eager to participate in a musical, and it seems he has finally found the perfect one. However, given his status as a rookie to the genre, it makes sense to pair him up with someone with a lot of experience like Anna kendrick, protagonist of Into the woods and the movies Pitch Perfect (Hitting the mark).

Molly and the moon was announced last November, with the duo of Frozen, Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff, as lead actors. But it seems that both have left the movie and will be replaced by Chris Evans and Anna kendrick. This story comes from the creators of how I Met Your Mother, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, and is based on Thomas’ own experiences.

Chris Evans He will also star in two Netflix movies, Don’t look up Adam McKay and the thriller The gray man, in addition he will lend his voice to Lightyear from Pixar. Not forgetting that he signed for the remake of Little Shop of Horrors which is also a musical.