Chivas’ probable alignment against Puebla for the Repechage

This would be the 11th starter chosen by Marcelo Michel Leaño to try to impose himself on the Camoteros.

The Deportivo Guadalajara worked in the last two weeks of face duel for the Reclassification in which will face Puebla in the 2021 Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament. Strategist Michel Leaño would present an 11 Similar to the one that defeated Mazatlán in the last round, so they are forced to win to stay alive in the campaign and access the Quarterfinals.

With Alexis Vega fully recovered after a left ankle injury suffered against El Salvador in the qualifying rounds for Qatar 2022, the strategist of the Sacred Rebaño seems that he has no more doubts regarding the 11 that he played against the Sinaloans, where achieved all three points in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 of Liga MX, although there were some doubts about the collective operation, for that reason the helmsman worked throughout these days with a view to this important commitment.

Marcelo Michel Leaño will train with: Raúl Gudiño; Carlos Cisneros (or Jesús Sánchez), Antonio Briseño, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Miguel Ponce, Jesús Molina, Eduardo Torres, Jesús Angulo, Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega and Ángel Zaldívar. In this way, it will implement a 4-3-3 scheme in search of obtaining a good result in Angelopolis this Saturday night from 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

For DT will be the opportunity in this Tournament Grita México Apertura 2021 to qualify for the Liguilla, because a few days ago he left the internship to receive the appointment of coach permanent for the remainder of this campaign and the Clausura 2022. The leadership led by Amaury Vergara will give him greater pressure to deliver good results.

When, at what time and how to see Chivas vs. Puebla?

The Sacred Flock will visit the Camoteros that are led by Nicolás Larcamón, this Saturday, November 20 2021 from 9:00 p.m. at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. The transmission of the game can be seen through Azteca Siete on open television, while in the United States it can be seen on TUDNUSA.

This is how Chivas closed on the table