China’s official media give clues to the whereabouts of Peng Shuai | The World | DW

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has remained at home “freely” and will appear in public “soon”, state media journalists assured this Saturday (11/20/2021), while showing photographs of the missing player, with no certainty of the date. and the site where they were taken.

Alleged images of Peng Shuai posted on social media by a journalist affiliated with the Chinese government raised new suspicions about the player’s whereabouts.

These are the first images that appear of the tennis player since concern about her disappearance began to grow more than two weeks ago, although it is impossible to determine when and where the photographs were taken.

In the images, retweeted by the journalist Shen Shiwei of the state chain CGTN, the tennis player can be seen surrounded by stuffed animals wishing a “happy weekend” through the social network Wechat.

The WTA, the body that governs world women’s tennis, which demanded “verifiable proof” that the player is safe, has not yet ruled on these images.

They assure that it will appear “soon” in public

This same Saturday, the editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, a prominent state media journalist, said the tennis player will appear in public “soon.”

“In the last few days, she has remained in her own home freely and has not wanted to be disturbed. She will soon appear in public and participate in some activities,” Hu wrote on Twitter.

The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China.

The former number one in the world of doubles has not been seen or heard from publicly since on November 2 she said on Chinese social media that former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli forced her to have sex and that they later had a consensual relationship. .

Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on his accusation. Peng’s post on social media was quickly deleted and the topic has been blocked on China’s heavily censored internet.

Previously, the CGTN television network sent another alleged statement from the tennis player in which she denied the abuses and assured that she was fine.

Both the WTA and other organizations such as Amnesty International and the UN have questioned the veracity of that statement.

For his part, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday that he knew “nothing” about the case and that, in any case, “it is not a diplomatic matter.”

Earlier this month, Peng, 35, and currently number 189 in the world, claimed through her Weibo social network profile that Zhang, 75, had sexually abused her, in a publication that disappeared from the internet twenty minutes later.

Peng led the world doubles rankings in 2012 and won Wimbledon and Roland Garros, taking her to the pinnacle of tennis in her country.

