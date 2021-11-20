China: 11-11, consumer fever

This festival was created by the Alibaba company in 2009, inspired by an initiative of four university students to carry out activities between single colleagues and which soon became a very popular event in society.

With the excuse of celebrating Singles Day every November 11, the company catapulted its online sales from $ 7.9 million in the inaugural year to almost $ 84 billion in 2021.

The event involves the country’s e-commerce platforms and, according to official data, has already far exceeded Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday in the United States, or British Boxing Day.

But he is not only trying to boost the sales of thousands of brands of products of all kinds, but also to offer entertainment to customers with the idea that they buy more taking advantage of their good humor.

Hence, since 2015 spaces such as Tmall and JD.com have organized galas with local influencers, actor Jackie Chan and American singers Taylor Swift and Katy Perry to create a festive atmosphere.

The 11-11 crossed the Chinese borders and reached users in Russia, Europe and the United States through Aliexpress.com, while connecting those in Southeast Asia thanks to the giants Shopee and Lazada.

With pre-orders since mid-October, companies have the perfect opportunity to eliminate surplus before the end of the year, and the digital platforms involved gain more trust, traffic and negotiating power with brands.

Although Double 11 is considered a barometer of consumption – one of the growth engines of the Chinese economy – this year the government cited large companies such as Alibaba and Meituan-Youxuan and warned them not to violate market laws or allow practices such as competition. unfair, poor handling of complaints or opacity in prices.

mem / ymr

(Taken from Orb)