Checo Pérez will start 11th in Qatar; it was a bad rating

Checo Pérez could not access Q3 and will start the Qatar GP from the 11th box on the difficult track of Lusail

The Mexican Czech Pérez had a poor result in qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix by reaching the eleventh starting box, which means a mental blow for Red bull in pursuit of the constructors’ world championship.

His first time was 1: 23.224, but that was not enough to be ahead of his direct rivals, as he was immediately surpassed by Valtteri Bottas, Lando norris, Your partner Max verstappen and Lewis hamilton, who scored a 1: 22.019.

Checo Pérez will start the Qatar GP 11. Getty

In twelfth place and with five minutes in Q1, the man from Guadalajara achieved a second attempt and reached fourth position with a record of 1: 22.398, remaining only .402 tenths behind the first place, Max Verstappen.

At the end of the first batch Czech Pérez it was in fifth place. Meanwhile, the first place in Q1 was Lewis hamilton, followed by Max Verstappen, Valttero Bottas and Carlos Sainz.

Already in Q2, the tapatío obtained a time of 1: 22.637 with medium compound in his first opportunity, which put him at risk of being eliminated. And once the rest of the riders made their attempts with the red tire (the fastest), Checo fell below the cut of the 10 fastest.

Checo Pérez did not manage to be within the top10 despite putting soft compound (red), as he finished with a time of 1: 22.346, while Carlos Sainz, tenth classified had a time of 1: 22.216.

First place was Lewis Hamilton, followed by Pierre Gasly and surprisingly the two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso finished in third position. Max Verstappen was fourth and in fifth place was Valtteri Bottas.

The last time that Checo Pérez failed to advance to Q3 was in the Netherlands Grand Prix, where he ranked in the sixteenth position. This prompted the Austrian team to perform a power unit change on the RB16B and depart from the pitlane.

The pole went to Lewis Hamilton, followed by the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.