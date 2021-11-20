Cardi B revealed her secret to having “princess” hair

Singer Cardi B She was more vulnerable than ever by sharing with her followers the journey she has sailed after giving birth to her second child with rapper Offset and even revealed some tips for those women who want to maintain healthy hair after becoming mothers. Here we tell you all the details!

Through her social networks, the “WAP” interpreter uploaded a carousel of photos and videos with which she showed the processes that her hair has undergone throughout her life. What’s more, indicated that unlike what happened with his first pregnancy, this time she did not suffer hair loss after giving birth to her second child.

“I’ve been very consistent with my hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water, and look how long my hair has grown! I was very afraid that my hair would fall out after the birth of my son because I have been growing it for years so I made sure to keep up with it. and I actually gained hair, ”highlighted Cardi B.

However, the thing did not end there, as the famous 29-year-old continued her talk through her Twitter account and even shared the odd tip about the care her hair receives and He promised that he will turn to Tik Tok to show the process.

“I’ve been trying different things and different vegetable waters … I’ll do Tik Toks about it at my next wash or Kulture hair wash, ”she wrote on the platform.

The singer with Dominican descent is known for her daring outfits that accentuate her statuesque figure, which she accompanies with fun wigs. Nevertheless, this 2021 has decided to be “transparent” on some issues that its public has always been interested, as is your beauty routine.

