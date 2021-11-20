Camila Cabello puts her luxurious mansion up for sale after breaking up with Shawn Mendes

The breakup of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes took fans by surprise. After almost three years of relationship, one of Hollywood’s favorite couples announced their separation, something that seemed impossible given all the romanticism they wasted when showing themselves together.

The singer and star of the movie “Cinderella” is looking for a new beginning. For this he has decided to get rid of his luxurious property located in the exclusive Hollywood Hills complex, where celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Zac Efron, Angelina Jolie, and Ashton Kutcher also reside.

The Spanish-style mansion is priced at about $ 4 million. The music star acquired the property in late 2019 at a price of $ 3.3 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. At this time, he considered making some changes such as transforming one of the rooms into a spacious recording studio, as well as a garage space for two of his luxurious cars.

The house was built in the 1970s in a distinctive Spanish style, with wrought iron gates, imported colored tiles and arched doors, the US publication noted. It also has four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms, as well as cozy patios and various gardens.

The interpreter of “Havana” and “Never Be the Same” and her partner for at least three years, Shawn Mendes, confirmed their final separation on social networks. What seemed impossible happened with a surprise statement in which the rumors were cleared up: “Hello guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends, “they said, in addition to thanking their fans for their support.

According to the publication Elle, the singer Mendez took the first step to talk about the separation. Although at first she expressed annoyance, later she considered that it was the best decision. Another source quoted by the magazine assured that “the relationship was becoming obsolete and complacent and they decided that it was better for them to be friends.”

The love story between celebrities began in 2019. Both participated in the production of the video “Señorita”. Although the first meeting between the two occurred in 2014 during the tour of Austin Mahone, who was the couple of the singer of Cuban origin. He then confessed that he was delighted with the energy and charisma of the also actress.

But it took time for both of them to be arrowed by Cupid. Camila was now with the youtuber Matthew Hussey, and Shawn with the model Hailey Baldwin, who years later would become the wife of Justin Bieber. After presenting at the 2019 Grammys, the spark seemed to have arisen, photos together were published on their social networks while the song “Señorita” achieved a record number of reproductions.

Nothing is hidden is the social networks where photos of both sharing not only in social events soon became viral. The image of the first kiss between the two arrived in August 2019, during Mendes’ birthday: “Happy birthday to this magical human being. I love you!!!” wrote the famous showing together a pool and kissing passionately.

At the end of 2019, the singer confirmed the relationship and expressed in an interview with Elle USA quoted by Cosmopolitan: “… I love my fans, my people, and I love living my life as normal as possible. In a relationship, I feel uncomfortable if I involve everyone. Regarding Shawn, I don’t know, people can say what they want, we are going to live our lives, enjoy them and fall in love with each other as if no one was watching. “