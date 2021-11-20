Cameron Díaz goes for a walk with his daughter as rarely

The actress Cameron Díaz came out for the first time with his daughter Raddix to take her to a swimming class in Beverly Hills. The image moved her fans, since it is one of the few occasions that we have been able to see the famous in her new mother stage and away from the spotlight.

Cameron Díaz goes out with his daughter for the first time

In the photograph, you can see 48-year-old Cameron Díaz holding her baby. The former actress wore a black maxi dress, sunglasses and white sandals.

In the photo, 48-year-old Cameron Díaz can be seen holding her baby.

In an interview with Naomi Campbell, the actress explained that some couples decide to marry and have a family during their youth, but she had decided to wait until the second half of her life.

In an interview with Naomi Campbell, the actress explained that some couples decide to get married and have a family during their youth.

Although women in their forties are more financially stable and more mature, Cameron says there is a lot of pressure in late motherhood.

«I will have to live to be 107 years old. So no pressure !. »

Despite the fact that women in their forties are more financially stable and more mature.

However, for her this is the ideal time to be a mother, since she can consciously enjoy this stage together with his little Raddix Madden.

«Having a family, when you are young you just do it. When you are my age and you decide to make it is a real choice, you really have to work hard to achieve it. “

For her, this is the ideal time to be a mother, as she can consciously enjoy this stage with her little Raddix Madden.

In an interview during an Instagram Live, Cameron said she was grateful to be able to do it with her husbandWell, motherhood is one of the best experiences you’ve had in your relationship.

I love being a mom. I am very grateful and so happy.It is the best thing that ever happened to me! I am very lucky to be able to be with Benji and we are having the best time. I’m just excited, I can’t believe it. “

In an interview during an Instagram Live, Cameron said she was grateful to be able to do it with her husband.

Cameron and Benji got engaged just before Christmas 2014, after seven months of meeting. Two weeks after their engagement, they held a home ceremony in Los Angeles attended by Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, and Drey Barrymore.

Cameron and Benji got engaged just before Christmas 2014, after seven months of knowing each other.

Regarding your secret wedding, He said that he had waited years to get married because he did not want to settle. So she waited to meet the ideal man for her, now she lives a happy and stable relationship.

Regarding his secret wedding, he said that he had waited years to get married because he did not want to settle.

Despite being very happy, for her it is important to keep her life private, which is why in the announcement of the birth of his daughter, he also said that he would not share photographs or details of his baby.

Despite being very happy, it is important to her to keep her life private.

In addition to spending time with her daughter, the actress has been able to grow vegetables in her home garden, live with their pets and cook new dishes. The only people who have been able to meet her daughter are her brothers-in-law Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, since they are neighbors and can visit each other frequently.

In addition to spending time with her daughter, the actress has been able to grow vegetables in her home garden.

Motherhood for Cameron came at a good time, as it happened after she announced her retirement from acting in 2018. Since then he has put aside the spotlight to lead a common life. The last time he gave an interview was in February 2019 for the 25th anniversary of his film My best friend’s Wedding.

Motherhood for Cameron came at a good time, as it happened after she announced her retirement from acting in 2018.

We recommend you in video:

More on this topic: