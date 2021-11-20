Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, love story: how they met, when did they get married and who is their daughter | FAME

When Cameron Diaz became a mother for the first time at age 47Family, friends, colleagues and fans celebrated the happy news as if they themselves had welcomed the baby, whom Diaz called Reddix and for whom he has retired, perhaps forever, from acting.

MORE INFORMATION: What is Cameron Diaz like as a mom and wife?

The announcement of the arrival of the new family member was made known by both the movie star and her husband Benji Madden, through their social networks. “Happy New Year, the Maddens wish you. We are happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Reddix Madden. She immediately captured our hearts and completed our family. “, they posted on Instagram.

Both prefer to take care of the privacy of their little one, so they pointed out that they will not upload any photos or share more details. Although the news has taken many by surprise; Next, we tell you the love story of this couple that began with a simple comment.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden maintained a discreet relationship (Photo: Instagram)

HOW DID THEY MEET?

Cameron Diaz He said that even though he knew the former rocker’s sister-in-law and his brother, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, respectively, she only saw who her future husband would be a chance and that time he said: “He is good”.

They never agreed again until he organized a dinner at his house with Nicole and Joel, who asked him if they could invite his brother Benji, something he accepted. “Then I saw him again. How come I didn’t know about him before? We have never been in the same circle “, he pointed out in an interview to AND! News.

After meeting him, the chemistry emerged instantly and it was mutual, from that moment they began to date.

BRINGING AND MARRIAGE

Officially their departures started in May 2014. Month since they were very careful and kept various aspects of their private lives in reserve. They even gave minute details of their relationship.

The couple was doing so well in their romance that they decided to get engaged soon after they started to hang out, and less than a month of courtship, they made the decision to marry. Them they said yes on January 5, 2015. Very close people attended the ceremony.

“You know, nothing matters now that I have my husband. Nobody compares [a él]. (…). We got married in our living room in front of our friends. We had a little party in our backyard on the tennis court. “, he pointed.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden said they will keep their little girl’s identity confidential, so they will avoid uploading photos to social networks (Photo: Instagram)

COMPLETELY IN LOVE

In his publication “The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, The Biology of Force and the Privilege of Time”, the Hollywood star made a tender dedication to his partner.

“I never knew what love was until I found you. How could I live without your love, your friendship, your brilliant mind, your genius sense of humor and your huge, loving and beautiful heart? Thank you for being my best friend, my teacher, my partner in life. You inspire me every day with your courage and devotion. Thanks for all the support and encouragement on this book and everything in life. I love you always and forever”, wrote according to Entertainment tonight.

WHEN CAMERON DIAZ SAID HE DIDN’T WANT TO BE A MOTHER

Although the news of the birth of the daughter of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden has been one of the best during the beginning of this 2020, there was a time when the actress pointed out that her destiny was not motherhood.

During an interview with the magazine SquireIn 2014, she said that although she respected women who decided to have a child, her thing was not to be a mother and that her priorities were different.

“It is much more work to have children. Having lives, other than yours, for which you are responsible, I did not assume that. That made things easier for me. A baby is all day, every day for 18 years. Not having a baby could really make things easier, but that doesn’t make it an easy decision. I like to protect people, but I was never attracted to being a mother “, he said at that time.