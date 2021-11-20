BTS at AMAs 2021: Cardi B explains why she’s excited to meet Bangtan again at the 2021 American Music Awards in Los Angeles Kpop ARMY | Asian culture

Just days before BTS’s performance at the 2021 American Music Awards, ARMY is getting ready to receive the Korean septet after their arrival in Los Angeles, where they will fulfill a busy schedule of events, such as their first face-to-face concert. In a recent interview, Cardi B, who will host the gala, shared her taste for the South Korean boyband of the moment and here we tell you the real reason for her love for Bangtan.

Cardi B about BTS

Through an interview with VarietyRapper Cardi B, who will host the 2021 American Music Awards, commented that she considers herself a BTS fan. “I am very excited to see BTS. I really like them, but I would like to mention something. My daughter is also a fan of BTS, very, very much. She says things like, ‘Mom, mom, put the song on’ and I already know what she means. I love them”.

Also, to ARMY’s surprise, Cardi B revealed that she was going to participate in an album with BTS, but since she was also about to release her own album, they couldn’t match up at the time. Given this, the followers of the K-pop group did not rule out a possible collaboration in the next year and shared their wishes on social networks.

BTS at the AMAs

The Korean septet has confirmed that they will make more than one appearance at the 2021 AMAs. Along with Megan Thee Stallion, BTS will be doing the first live performance of the remix of “Butter” to the joy of the entire ARMY.

In addition, the official account of the AMAs confirmed that BTS and Coldplay will also premiere the collaboration “My universe” live for the first time.

When are the AMAs

The entire ceremony of the American Music Awards 2021 will be Sunday, November 21 at 8:00 pm (ET). Here we share the schedule by country so you don’t miss any details of the 2021 AMAs.

See BTS at the 2021 AMAs in Mexico : 7.00 pm

See BTS at the 2021 AMAs in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador : 8.00 pm

See BTS at the 2021 AMAs in Bolivia and Venezuela : 9.00 pm

See BTS at the 2021 AMAs in Chile, Argentina and Brazil : 10.00 pm

See BTS at the 2021 AMAs in Spain: 2.00 am (November 22)

Where to see the AMAs

The transmission of American Music Awards 2021 that will take place at the Microsoft Theater will be through ABC for the public in the United States, while for fans in Latin America, the gala will be able to be seen by the TNT signal.

