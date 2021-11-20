Britney Spears sing the fourties to Christina Aguilera

Friends were, but it seems that no longer. Britney Spears (39) has sung the forty to Christina Aguilera (41) for a reason that, as always, some will regard as valid and others will not. What happened? Well, we will tell you in a jiffy. It turns out that Christina Aguilera was one of the guests at the awards Latin Grammy 2021 that took place last Thursday. So far so good. The problem arises when some journalists ask Christina Aguilera the following: “Have you had any contact with Britney Spears recently or are you going to celebrate your freedom somehow?”.

Christina makes a “what is this?” Face, and her publicist tells reporters: “Sorry not tonight we’re not here to talk about this“That’s when Christina turns to reporters and says,” I can’t, I’m sorry. But I am very happy for herBut since the world is very small, Britney has seen the video of that moment and has not hesitated to answer through her Instagram Stories.

“I love and adore everyone who has supported me …. but refusing to speak when you know the truth, that amounts to lying. Why is 13 years in a corrupt system of abuse such a difficult topic for people to talk about? I’m the one who went through it! All the people who raised their voices for me and supported me … Thanks! I matter“.

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, friends?

For those of you who don’t know (that’s good enough for you), Britney and Christina grew up together since both They were part of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club program in 1993 and 1994 to later become the princesses of pop at the same time. Wow, their careers grew in parallel and in fact they starred in one of the hottest moments of some awards when they kissed with Madonna (63) by turns. It was at the MTV Video Music Awards when the three of them performed on stage and left everyone present with their mouths open.

Of course, to be fair to Christina Aguilera, we have to say that the singer shared in June of this year a testimonial on Twitter in which I totally supported Britney Going to say that he had worked under unimaginable pressure circumstances and that he deserved to be free. In fact, he accompanied the writing with an image of both in the nineties.