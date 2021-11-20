Britney Spears goes against Christina Aguilera for refusing to talk about her guardianship

The legendary Princess of Pop has reacted to the interview with the renowned singer Christina Aguilera in the Latin GRAMMYS 2021 held yesterday, where he refused to answer questions about the guardianship of Britney Spears.

In recent months the movement FreeBritney It became a viral event on social networks that gained notable relevance in the public and media eyes. A whole legal process was lived so that finally, and after long 13 years, Britney Spears could finally end her legal guardianship with her controversial father Jamie Spears.

This event made different celebrities react happily to the news, sending letters, messages and different dedications to the pop princess, but yesterday during the Latin GRAMMYs, a journalist interviewed Christina and asked her about the end of the guardianship of Britney, to which she replied that she could not talk about it but that she wished her a lot of love, but after this, Christina just left.

The Princess of Pop has responded to what happened through a story on Instagram where she said the following:

“I love and adore everyone who supported me, but refusing to speak when you know the truth is tantamount to a lie. 13 years of being in a corrupt abusive system but why is it such a difficult topic for people to talk about? I’m the one who did it, thanks to all the supporters who spoke out and supported me, I do matter.

What do you think of Christina Aguilera’s response regarding the legal guardianship of the Princess of Pop?