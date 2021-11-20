Britney Spears, for a glass of champagne

21.11.2021 00:00 h.

For a sip of champagne

To celebrate that you have been released from the custody and control of your lord father, Britney Spears, who had not drunk for fourteen years, has taken a glass of champagne. The alarms have immediately gone off among her fans, who fear that she will relapse into the vice that so often put her in evidence in the past. She has come to say that a day is a day and that it was the ideal moment to give herself a joy. And that, in addition, the restaurant in which he had the drink was very nice. Since I follow her on Instagram (don’t ask me why, since I don’t really know it myself), I look forward to the photo of the celebratory pimple. And I am happy for Britney, because it must be a pain to be about to turn forty and not have control over your own existence … Although that control was doubtful before they put you under dad’s surveillance.

Poor Britney has spent years building a notable reputation for being crazy that she encourages herself (I want to believe involuntarily) with the things she hangs on social networks. A few weeks ago, she decided to hang photos of her naked, although without neglecting the images in which she is seen with a lost gaze or nailed in some intermediate point between Ganymede and Raticulín or the videos in which she dances on herself, like a vague dancer of those I was talking about Franco Battiato. These images inevitably referred to his dark years, which are also the funniest for those of us who have never appreciated his music excessively. I’m talking about the time when he was shaved to zero, had some formidable thongs with the father of his children (the dancer Kevin Federline, also known as K-Fed), he mounted some huge candles in his own house (unfortunately for the neighbor, what was it George Clooney, by the way) and was stopped by the police or reduced by two robust paramedics who put her in an ambulance in the direction of the nearest shrink.

One observed these scenes with a mixture of irony, stupor and melancholy. And it is that one, in his own way, has always been britney fan. Not of her songs, but of her as a public figure and the protagonist of sensationally ridiculous video clips. First, Baby one more time, It was already firecracker (with its promotion of that paraphilia so widespread among my peers with schoolgirl uniforms), but I would say that it achieved glory with that of Criminal, in which he explained to his mother that he had fallen in love with a criminal and they began to paint clubs for both of them. Unlike Miley Cyrus, who went from adorable child to deranged vixen, Britney has always retained that innocence of the girl next door (girl next door, what the gringos say) that some (morons) find it touching. And when Dad’s close watch started (I don’t know what this Jamie spends his daughter’s money on, I think he lives in a trailer park), the girl across the street became, directly, one of the Gish sisters in the silent film classic The two orphan girls. I don’t know if poor Britney is completely in her right mind (I have the impression that she is not), but I think she has the right to do whatever she wants with her money and even to marry another morning singer (which is what looks like her current boyfriend, Sam asghari). After years of persistence, justice has released her (Dad forgot to present the Instagram videos as evidence against him, which are like they send you to the sanatorium ipso facto) and, to celebrate, he had a glass of champagne. I do not know if it is true that one day is a day, but whether it is like that or if she returns to the permanent torrija, I will continue to follow her at a distance and think that she is a charming girl.

