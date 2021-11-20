Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP3 of Qatar GP

The session began with a red flag as soon as the traffic light turned green when Nikita Mazepin was the first to leave his garage, but the Russian’s Haas was stopped at the exit of the pitlane, forcing everything to stop so that his mechanics They can take him back to the box.

Once the green flag appeared again, five minutes into practice, it was a slow start with not much activity on the track during the initial 20 minutes, after which Mercedes appeared in front of the classifier with a lap from Hamilton of 1m23s950. on soft tires, closely followed by Bottas.

“Checo” Pérez was the first of the Red Bulls to hit the track and on his first fastest lap he set the record in the second set, although then he went slightly off in the penultimate corner of his first fastest lap, remaining six tenths behind. Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso jumped to the top with a record of 1m23s904 obtained with medium tires on his Alpine, but the Spaniard would not last a long time at the front as Bottas then turned at 1m23s387 and seconds later Hamilton again took first place with a lap of 1m23s152 .

After the first half hour, Pérez was third with a time of 1m23s737 and Verstappen, after his mechanics were seen working on the rear wing in the garage, completed his first lap in 1m23s121 – the fastest of the weekend so far. – to displace Hamilton from the top spot by just 31 thousandths.

However, Mercedes would then speed up with a time from Hamilton of 1m22s655 and another from Bottas of 1m22s573 to leave Verstappen at half a second, who when he returned to the track did not improve enough and was 0s412 behind what the Finn achieved.

With 12 minutes to go to the checkered flag, Leclerc had a spin at Turn 3 but could continue with his Ferrari, while Pérez went from tenth to third with a time of 1m22s846 to move to 0s273 behind Bottas.

Later Hamilton took the first position once more by turning in 1m22s388 but Bottas responded to his garage partner with a lap of 1m22s310 to be 0s078 faster than the seven times world champion with which would be the definitive mark of the practice .

Verstappen would spend 18 minutes in the garage as Red Bull worked on his rear wing again after seeing on his previous outing the top wing jerk with the DRS open and turning 1m22s651 back on track to be 0s341 behind Bottas and relegate Pérez from third place, who would also be surpassed in the final moments by Gasly by 11 thousandths.

Further back were the Spanish Carlos Sainz and Alonso, while Esteban Ocon, Leclerc and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top ten positions.

Session results: