Bottas, confused with the track limits in Qatar

Bottas He finished the first Friday in history at the Qatar Grand Prix occupying the first position in the last practice session, in addition, he also managed to be faster than a Lewis Hamilton who still seems not to feel comfortable here.

Against the reliability problems and the bittersweet sensations of the British rider, Bottas finished FP2 with a rather wide smile and assured that, for the moment, everything seems to be going really well, even better than expected.

Reaching a new circuit is always a great challenge for all teams and obviously getting the setup right at the first change is always somewhat complicated in situations like this, but apparently, and letting ourselves be guided by the statements of the Finnish driver, Mercedes seems be close enough to perfection.

“The day started off really well with a good set-up, so actually the balance was already good in the first session, only minor adjustments were made for the FP2. I’d say it’s a great way to start a weekend on a totally new track. “

“We are not far from the optimal configuration, obviously there is always work to do, even in terms of driving, you cannot find all the speed available at the first time. So we keep working,” he said Bottas.

As for the race pace and trying to buy himself with his maximum rivals (Red Bull), the driver of Mercedes acknowledged that it is still too early and even more so when we consider the problems that the energy drinks team went through during the FP2.

“The pace seems to be good, but it is difficult to draw conclusions from what we have seen today. At least as I said before, the feelings are good and that is quite promising for the rest of the weekend.”

Finally, and focusing on one of the most discussed topics today, Bottas spoke of the track limits, which have gone from being controlled in five curves to being present throughout the Losail International Circuit, and affirmed that they still he does not know what he can do, so he hopes to clarify it tonight with Michael Masi, career director of the FIA in F1.

“On this track all the loopholes are paved, so it’s quite easy to go off and buy time. Even on some of my fastest laps, I was confused, I didn’t know what was allowed and what was not allowed. It’s just the nature of the race. hint what is really creating problems. “

Photos of Bottas at the 2021 Qatar F1 GP