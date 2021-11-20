Bottas ahead of Hamilton and Verstappen in the last Losail free

Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) set the fastest time in the third and final free practice for the debuting Qatar Grand Prix, the twentieth and penultimate of the Formula One World Championship, which takes place at the Losail circuit and in which he was registered in the times table for in front of his English teammate Lewis Hamilton and the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the championship with 14 points of advantage over the previous one.

In the best of his 17 laps, Bottas covered the 5,380 meters of the Qatari track – with 16 corners and a long finish straight, of more than a kilometer – in one minute, 22 seconds and 310 thousandths, only 78 less than Hamilton; and 341 ahead of Verstappen.

Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) set the fifth time of the session, ahead of Spaniards Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine), who finished sixth and seventh.

The qualifying session, which will be ordered by the grid for this Sunday’s race, will be held, with artificial light, starting at five in the afternoon – three, in Spanish peninsular time (14:00 GMT) -.