Bomb! Tigres would look for Hazard and De Bruyne’s partner in Belgium

It’s only been a few months since Tigers tied the bombshell of Florian Thauvin and they would already have their sights next big goal, since it is said that would seek to one of the companions from Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and company in the Belgium national team, fact that would be very interesting.

Media in Turkey they assure that Tigers already approached to ask for Michy Batshuayi, 28-year-old Belgian footballer who play at Besiktas and who apparently wants to come to Liga MX; it won’t be an easy move though.

What about Tigres, Batshuayi and their possible signing?

According to Turkish media, such as ‘Transfer Haberleri’, the Tigers they would already have initiated contacts for know the Batshuayi situation, which is somewhat complicated given that it does not belong to Besiktas, but to Chelsea.

As you know, Batshuayi is on loan at Besiktas and his contract ends until June 2022 (with the Chelsea until 2023), so Tigres, if you want to buy it, you would have to pay the purchase clause, which is said to be about 5 million euros, a figure that could be very high.

A virtual negotiation in the price of Batshuayi is a latent possibility for Tigres can acquire the Belgian player, but for that they would have to be determined to buy it.

An interesting fact is that Batshuayi already shared a dressing room with André-Pierre Gignac, since from 2014 to 2016 he played in the Olympique de Marseille and there he met the now idol of the Felina institution.

Batshuayi has disputed 12 matches at the moment season from Turkey, sum 4 goals and 1 assist; is usually called to the Belgium national team although it does not fulfill the role of owner, but as a replacement, so we will see if in the end Tigers comply and try to sign it or everything remains in a rumor.