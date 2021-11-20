Boeing vs. Airbus Who won the Dubai Airshow 2021?

Reading time: 3 minutes

The afternoon of this November 18, the Dubai Airshow 2021 ended, the air show that manufacturers, airlines and aviation lovers craved. The DubaiAirShow21 was the first major event in the industry since 2019 as, derived from the pandemic, other shows had to be canceled. During these days several orders were announced to different manufacturers especially Airbus and Boeing, but who was the winner?

As we have been reporting, the Dubai Airshow 2021 served as the stage for various orders that floated in the air to be completed. It could be considered that the first three days were the ones with the most activity in terms of orders to manufacturers. In this period, most of the orders were announced, allowing us to choose a winner between Boeing and Airbus.

For those who have followed the Dubai Airshow it will come as no surprise to announce that the big winner is Airbus. The European manufacturer managed to place a greater number of aircraft, especially of the A320 family. In recent months, this narrow-body model has established itself as an airline favorite, especially the airlines. low cost that are booming.

Boeing

The first order for Boeing was on November 14, the first day of the DubaiAirshow21. That Sunday, Icelease ordered 11 Boeing 737-800 BCF (Boeing Converted Freighters). It should be noted that this is the lessor’s first order for converted cargo aircraft with Boeing.

On November 15, Boeing received yet another order for aircraft for the cargo sector. Boeing signed a contract with DHL for nine 767-300 BCFs, representing DHL’s largest single order for this conversion model. On the same day Emirates announced the order for two Boeing 777Fs with the manufacturer. In addition to this, the cargo division of the Emirati airline requested IAI to convert four Boeing 777-300ERs from passengers to freighters.

The third day of the DubaiAirshow21, was the strongest day for the American manufacturer when announcing the formalization of the high-profile Akasa Air order; the new Indian airline made the order official for 72 Boeing 737 MAXs. In addition, Boeing received an order from Air Tanzania for a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, two Boeing 737 MAXs and a 767-300 freighter.

Airbus

The European manufacturer started with the right foot its participation in the Dubai Airshow 2021. During the first day it was announced that it would be the strongest order in the entire air show. Indigo Partners signed an agreement to acquire 255 A321neo aircraft (including the A321XLR). The aircraft will be distributed:

Wizz Air (Hungary) 75 A321neo + 27 A321XLR

Frontier (USA) 91 A321neo

Volaris (Mexico) 39 A321neo

JetSmart (Chile, Argentina) 21 A321neo + 2 A321XLR

In addition, on November 14, Airbus received an order for its military sector. The European manufacturer signed an order for two Airbus A330 MRTTs (Multirole Tanker Transport) with the government of the United Arab Emirates.

November 15 was also a great day for Airbus as it assured its first customer for the upcoming A350F. During the second day of the air show, the giant Air Lease Corporation signed a letter of intent to acquire 111 Airbus aircraft. The order to be completed in the coming months is comprised of 25 A220-300, 55 A321Neo, 20 A321XLR, 4 A330Neo and 7 of the brand new A350F.

Finally, last Tuesday, the European company agreed another letter of intent with an airline. Jazeera Airways to acquire 20 Airbus A320Neo, 8 A321Neo and five other options. Likewise, the Nigerian Ibom Air ordered 10 Airbus A220s, of which there will be three of the variant -300 and seven -100.

With the A320 and A321, Airbus has taken advantage of Boeing that has yet to recover from the 737 MAX crisis. However, as you can see below, Boeing continues to dominate cargo aircraft. This is an area where Airbus is still at a disadvantage, although it wants to start battling the next A350F.