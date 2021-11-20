Billie Eilish debuts in drama with the Midnight Maiden War and her song Happier than ever

Asian series continue to gain ground in the entertainment world. The dramas They are a phenomenon that has become one of the most successful formats in Korea, Japan, Thailand and China.

In addition, thanks to streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Viki, Disney Plus and mobile apps have been able to go global to reach new audiences.

K-Pop has also gone global thanks to artists like Bts, who participated with their song “Friends” for the Marvel movie “Eternals”. Now, it is the turn of Billie Eilish in the world of drama, the young GRAMMY winner promoting the premiere of the new movie in which she will participate with her music.

Billie Eilish debuts in drama

Through the official trailer, Billie Eilish promoted her debut in the new Japanese drama “The Midnight Maiden War”, film scheduled to premiere on January 21, 2022.

With only 19 years old, Billie She has already won several GRAMMY, has broken world records and is one of the best singers and songwriters today.

The young artist will participate in the official soundtrack with her song “Happier than ever”, that sounds in the trailer of the drama based on the novel “Mayonaka Otome Senso”.

The drama “The Midnight Mainde War” follows the life of Yu, a young man who traveled to Tokyo to study university, lives alone, without friends and without a partner. His days are quite boring and he has no purpose in life, while working part-time at a construction site. One day he meets two people who belong to a secret club and who plan the destruction of the city of Tokyo, changing his life forever.

Billie eilish She was excited that her song was chosen, being her debut in drama, thanked in Japanese language and invited his fans to see the film.

