Beyoncé lost 6 kilos in a month doing this

It is no secret to anyone that celebrities must undergo intense diets in order to show off their stunning figures. Although genetics play an important role in the silhouettes of artists, the truth is that their perfect bodies require a lot of effort and dedication.

Singer Beyoncé confessed in the documentary “Homecoming” that she went on a diet to lose weight after giving birth to her children. The “Halo” singer has enjoyed a slim figure all her life, but it was inevitable that she gained weight due to her pregnancies.

The artist indicated that she managed to lose 6 kilos in less than a month following the “22 Days Nutrition” plan. This eating plan is based on the organization of meals, consumption of organic plant-based foods and an intense day of physical conditioning in the gym.

The physical change was evident in the wife of Jay Z, since in a few days he recovered his iconic hourglass figure. The famous pop singer is so delighted with her new eating plan that she decided to collaborate with the program’s CEO to sponsor the website for this plan.

Marco Borges, an exercise physiologist, has created this famous nutritional program. Thanks to this plan, Beyoncé adopted a new, much healthier lifestyle. and he does not hesitate to recommend it to his fans.

“22 Days nutrition” is based on the principle of generating healthy habits, focused on the vegan diet. One of the benefits of this plan is that it offers fully customizable meal planning, which facilitates good eating, as well as its own line of organic, GMO-free, totally plant and vegetable based foods from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture). USA).

Beyoncé follows this eating plan and the intermittent fasting diet simultaneously. This diet is no secret in the world of celebrities, since several celebrities have joined it, including Jennifer Aniston, Elsa Pataky and her husband, actor Chris Hemsworth, Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman, Ben Affleck and Hugh Jackman.

What is intermittent fasting all about?

The fundamental principle of this diet consists of not eating any food for a certain number of hours. The time of “fasting” is variable, generally eight, twelve and sixteen hours are used without eating absolutely nothing.

One of the most common formulas (recommended by nutrition professionals) is 16: 8, that is to say, you fast for a period of 16 hours and in the remaining 8 hours of the day you eat food.

The secret of this diet is based on the reduction of the insulin level, thus facilitating the burning of localized fats, accelerating the metabolism. In addition, it increases the protein of “youth” (SIRT3), improving diseases related to aging, improves people’s health by increasing resistance to infections, controls heart diseases, as it reduces triglycerides and the lipid profile . This diet not only helps reduce measurements and lose weight, it also reduces cholesterol.