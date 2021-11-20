Bayern Munich stumble against Ausburg

Ausburg-Bayern Munich was the game that kicked off the twelfth day of Bundesliga. Julian Nagelsmann’s men did not leave Bavaria to play the match, against a team, Ausburg, who flirted with relegation to the German second division.

Things would be difficult for the Munich players, as the locals would go ahead on the scoreboard in the 22nd minute, with a great outside shot from Mads Pedersen after a rejection by the Bayern defense. Less than a quarter of an hour would be enough for Markus Weinzierl to beat Manuel Neuer’s goal again, with a great shot from André Hahn to the center of Iago.

Nevertheless, Die roten he would cut the local advantage with a goal from Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, who has already accumulated 22 goals this season. Despite the visiting dominance, the game would reach halftime with 2-1 in favor. An advantage that the hosts would maintain throughout the second half, enduring the onslaught of the German champion, who could not overcome Rafal Gikiewicz again.

The lack of punch condemns a Bayern Munich that leaves the fight for the title open after the setback tonight, with BVB to one point if they win their match against Stuttgart, tomorrow at 15:30 in the Sigdal Iduna Park.