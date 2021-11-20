Bayer launches a website to raise awareness about advances in precision medicine

MADRID, 18 (EUROPA PRESS)

Bayer has launched this Thursday the website ‘www.medicinadeprecision.es’, an ‘online’ space dedicated to raising awareness in the general population about scientific advances in this field, through educational and visual materials.

In this way, the company intends for the web to become a point of reference and for this it has a section in blog format that, in addition to reflecting on the latest news about precision medicine, collects testimonies from patients who have benefited of this type of treatment.

For example, on the blog is the story of Imanol, a young man from Bilbao who was diagnosed with cancer when he was a teenager and who, thanks to a genetic analysis, could be treated with a therapy that was effective for his pathology. Thus, Bayer highlights that notable advances have been made in improving therapeutic outcomes in cancer patients.

At the same time, the company adds, there is growing interest in the development of highly selective cancer drugs that provide patients with greater clinical benefit. This advance is supported by the increasing use of genetic testing in clinical oncology.

“As a company we are especially proud to be able to offer treatments with such a huge impact on the lives of patients. Precision medicine allows us to offer treatments with a much higher success rate and this is, in the end, what we all want. It is essential that the use of genetic and molecular analysis be standardized and, from Bayer, we want to contribute to raising awareness in this area “, said Ingrid Pallàs, the medical manager of the oncology area at Bayer.

Finally, the company highlights that it has been innovating in the area of ​​oncology for more than 15 years. In this time, Bayer has launched five cancer products, with multiple indications, which have already been used by more than 1,300,000 patients worldwide. “Our commitment to society is to offer treatments that respond to unmet medical needs to offer a positive impact on the lives of patients. Our contribution to oncology takes advantage of both the research of our development centers, as well as the collaboration with researchers from all over the world, as well as with other companies, “concludes Bayer.