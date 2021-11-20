Banxico. Interest rate hike, medicine needed today

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) assured that the worst scenario for the country would be that inflation and the normalization of monetary politics of the United States Federal Reserve they will be given with strong intensity and at the same time, but prior to this scenario, what he has sought by increasing his reference interest rate is to administer a medicine now and not leave it for tomorrow.

During your participation in the conference “The Role of Banco de México in the Future of the Mexican Economy”, the governor of the central bank, Alejandro Díaz de León, He said that questions have been raised related to whether the rise in the reference interest rate reduces room for maneuver to the Banxico in a more complex environment.

To which he replied that “If we have learned something, it is that we must not stop administering the medicine that is necessary today, to face today’s challenges, thinking that it may be more convenient to save it to administer it later, because that means that the health of the patient can be complicated today, “he said in the framework of the XLIX National Convention of the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF) 2021.

“So we believe that the greater optionality that the Public politics It is when you tackle the problems you face when you have them, and if later on it is going to be more complex or more challenging because maybe in a year or eight months the Federal Reserve empiece raise rates and the Bank of Mexico He did it in advance, that will be a problem that will have to be evaluated in time and circumstances, “said the governor of the central institute.

In this context, he asserted that nowadays one should not seek not to make necessary decisions today, because they could probably become more necessary tomorrow, since That is a policy that implies taking risks, and if the interest rate differential between Mexico and the United States has been increasing currently due to monetary policy actionsEventually, it can also give Banxico room for maneuver so that it does not necessarily have to replicate what the Federal Reserve does.

Inflation is a global trend

Diaz de Leon He explained that the inflationary issue is a global issue; curiously, last October inflation USA was 6.2 percent (annual rate) and in the same month in Mexico it was also 6.2 percent, not necessarily because all the crashes are identical, but it does reflect that there is a trend.

To this is added, he added, that the normalization of the monetary policy of the United States may be coincident or with a certain lag.

“There is no doubt that the most complex thing would be to face both with intensity and simultaneously and that we would have significant inflationary pressures together with the Federal Reserve in a very significant change in monetary policy, because that would probably not only generate an adjustment in terms and conditions of financing at a global level, but it would probably generate an aversion to risk, including a rearrangement of investment portfolios and probably capital outflows from emerging economies, ”said the governor of Banxico.

He explained that it is not known how quickly the advanced economies will correct the course of fiscal and monetary policy, but when they do, they will generate “pain”; However, it is most likely that they will do so very gradually, since they have very different conditions from Mexico, since the United States has had inflation consistently below its target for more than 20 years and with the problem of creating and promoting increases in inflation to bring them closer to that goal, otherwise than in emerging economies, such as Mexico.

Alejandro Díaz de León pointed out that the challenge for an economy like the Mexican one is to face the challenge that touches right now, a significant increase in inflation that, although it is external inflation and cannot be undone with instruments of internal monetary policy, can prevent contamination from being generated in price formation and the so-called second-round effects from occurring.

This means that prices that are unaffected by the costs of inputs revise prices, simply and simply, because there is an environment of upward price revision.

“So what the Bank of Mexico has done and has sought to do is to strengthen the monetary policy stance, not to undo the shocks, because we know that it cannot be done, but to manage with the greatest possible order that the economy and the markets assimilate that shock, ”argued the central bank governor.

We continue with the conference: “The Role of the Bank of Mexico in the Future of the Mexican Economy”, by Alejandro Díaz de León, Governor of the Bank of Mexico. Moderator: @frubli, VP of the IMEF National Committee for Economic Studies pic.twitter.com/TCvSGjSGrd – IMEF Official (@IMEFOficial) November 19, 2021

MRA