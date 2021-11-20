Ariana Grande will be in ‘Wicked’, as predicted 10 years ago

Ariana Grande’s talent defies gravity: she is an incredible vocalist, she will soon have her makeup line and now also a movie actress, because she has just announced that she will have a very important role in Wicked.

On Thursday, November 4, the singer told on her Instagram that she will be Glinda in the adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Wicked. The film will be directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy, Rich Asians, In the Heights) and singer and actress Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba.

On an Instagram carousel, Ari uploaded the photo of the exact moment she and Erivo got the news that they would be playing these iconic roles, in a Zoom call with Chu.

She also shared the flowers her “sister” Elphaba sent her, with a note that said “Pink goes well with green. Congratulations Miss A, this role was made for you. I am dying to share this musical journey with you. With love, Cynthia ”.

Ariana’s long love affair with Wicked

Ariana started her Broadway career in the musical 13 and has always been a huge fan of Wicked. In fact, in a 2011 tweet he even wished for the role that he is now going to play. At the time he wrote “I loved watching Wicked again, amazing production! It made me realize once again how much I want to play Glinda at some point in my life. “

Loved seeing Wicked again… amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole – Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 2, 2011

In addition, the singer had already demonstrated her ability to sing songs from this iconic musical: in 2018 she was part of a televised Halloween special and sang “The Wizard and I”, and was characterized as a very glam version of Elphaba.

In case you don’t know this musical, Wicked is based on the book of the same name by Gregory Maguire, which in turn is a reimagining of the history of The Wizard of Oz. It tells the story of the witches of Oz: Elphaba and Galinda / Glinda, originally performed on Broadway by Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.

In Mexico we already had the opportunity to see this staging, in 2013, with Danna Paola and Cecilia de la Cueva in the main characters.

