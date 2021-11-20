Apple TV + shows the trailer for its next special

The streaming platform has Mariah Carey again for the Christmas season.

If there is a true protagonist of Christmas, that is Mariah Carey. The artist, who is ‘reborn’ every year on November 1 thanks to her perennial hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, premiered last year on Apple TV + with a Christmas special. This 2021, the legendary artist has decided to repeat play with the title of “The Magic Continues with Mariah Carey.” This first trailer gives fans a first look at the spectacular Christmas special that will be released worldwide on Friday, December 3 on Apple TV +.

The long-awaited special will reveal the first and only interpretation of the singer’s new single, titled ‘Fall in Love at Christmas‘but she won’t be alone, as it will have the support of singer Khalid, or the legendary Grammy winner, Kirk Franklin, and together they will bring the Christmas spirit to fans around the world. The already proclaimed Queen of Christmas, will also celebrate the holidays with a new and dazzling interpretation of the popular classic ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) ‘.

This special will also feature an exclusive interview conducted by the presenter of Apple Music Zane Lowe Carey, along with her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in which they will share their favorite holiday moments, and Carey will celebrate his much-loved Christmas classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

In the trailer unveiled by Apple, we can also see the presence of Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande and Billy Eichner. They were the stars of Mariah’s previous special. Will they be present again in this year’s? We will have to wait until December 3 to find out.