Anne Hathaway celebrates The Princess Diaries in a purple dress

Anne Hathaway is the proof that ‘miracles happen …’ As he wrote in one of his last Instagram post, where he reminds the Princess dreamy that turned into the movie ‘The Princess Diaries’.

And after 20 years of the days when Mia Thermopolis struggled to learn manners worthy of a royal, reality surpassed fiction with the majestic dress that the actress chose to celebrate the anniversary of the film through her social networks.

The dress that turned Anne Hathaway into a modern princess

The outfit of the actress also starring in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, Anne Hathaway, evokes in every detail everything that a 2021 princess would wear. Starting, of course, by being a prada dress.

The color purple, one of the protagonists of the summer season of 2021, dyes the fabric in a shade of purple that personifies the charisma shared between the fictional character and the fictional character. Anne. This is demonstrated with the free and carefree attitude with which he enjoys a snack, just as the heir to the throne of Genovia by mistakenly corrupting some of the manners taught by his grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews).

The dress silhouette, transmits the maturity and evolution that the character would have acquired in these days. However, some elements of the style are proof that the essence of style of the 2000s princess still there. In addition to the color, the strapless neckline had already been chosen by the award-winning actress on the day of the film’s premiere in a minimalist version of the outfit, without the rhinestone applications and in a short format.

Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway holding hands during ‘The Princess Diaries’ premiere party. Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

The hair collected that the actress has been since her days as Mia thermopolis prove that Hathaway She became a style icon since she arrived in Hollywood, and also, she was visionary, since from the catwalks of Fall-Winter 2021/2022 Haute Couture we have seen how this will be the hairstyle that will dominate next season.

Courtesy of Disney plus.

The accessories of the latest look of the American actress and producer, they remain discreet and, despite the 20 years that have passed, seeing the ‘The Princess Diaries’ again, continues to comfort us and cause the same smile that shows that Anne Hathaway is still the heir to the crown.