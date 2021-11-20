Anne Hathaway celebrates 20 years of ‘Princess by surprise’ in this way

Anne Hathaway is in luck. Nobody better than her to remember that nothing more and nothing less than 20 years have passed since the premiere of ‘Princess by surprise’. And not only that! But it has also been 15 years since ‘The devil wears Prada’. Two projects that marked a turning point in the actress’s professional career.

“Shut up! That is all”Anne Hathaway wrote in a long-awaited post on her official Instagram profile. A statement that came as soon as he recalled the number of years that have passed since the theatrical release of these films that, without a doubt, boosted his acting career worldwide.

The renowned actress wanted to celebrate with a spectacular pose on social networks, where she wears a beautiful and elegant purple Prada dress. Far from everything being there, he also has a bag of potato chips in his left hand. A very curious way to celebrate two truly important anniversaries in your career.

These two titles were the beginning of a brilliant career path. So much so that, thanks to them, Anne Hathaway was able to later work on spectacular projects. Today she is considered one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. Even though 15 and 20 years have passed respectively, she keeps these two stories very much in mind.

Far from everything being there, just a few days before, Anne Hathaway dedicated a publication to ‘Princess by surprise’. In this way, I remembered what an impressive experience it was to play Mia Thermopolis on the big screen. In the picture she appeared with Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews).

In addition, Anne Hathaway wanted to add a very emotional message: “Miracles exist. Happy 20th anniversary to ‘Princess by Surprise,’ aka the movie that promoted thousands of sleepovers! “ An absolutely gorgeous way to honor one of the feature films that changed his life forever.