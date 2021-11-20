Angelina Jolie ideal with a slip dress with lace and coat

Angelina Jolie She became the center of attention last night when she left an event in LA in a black coat that hinted at a long lace dress. Few can boast of causing so much fury with such a sober and covered style. Angelina Jolie has a unique style and innate elegance that makes her look fantastic even in the most basic clothes. The actress had a date yesterday at the Vespertine restaurant, in Los Angeles, with the Guerlain brand. For the evening he chose a black slip dress, basic and thick with the classic suspenders, that stood out for having a lace hem. Once she put on her dark wrap coat, the lace of her dress elevated her look, which was completed with a few heart attack heels. With only three pieces and without any other artifice, Angelina Jolie left us all in love.

The slip dress or slip dress He was one of the great protagonists of the summer of this year 2021 and it seems that in autumn-winter he also demands to have his place. Angelina Jolie chose one of the prettiest 90s designs in her dressing room for her outfit. The result did not clash at all with the fashion that reigns in the ‘street style’ of this season. its coat oversize black It is one of the ‘must’ of the cold months, since now the designs that cause the most furor on the street follow this aesthetic. Angelina compensated for her XXL silhouette by choosing a model ‘wrap’ -or gown- with built-in belt. The perfect expert trick to tie it at the waist, enhancing the figure.

Angelina Jolie, 46, He always shows off his style wherever he goes. We have seen her tremendously inspired while promoting her latest movie ‘Eternals’. In the previews of film, the actress stood out for her elegance, a gift that her offspring also flaunted, who accompanied her during the promotion of the feature film.

The children of the marriage of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have grown up and have more and more personality and their own way of understanding fashion. The little ones love the taste of their mother when it comes to dressing and you can tell that they are advised by her. Angelina Jolie does not hesitate to share a closet with Shiloh and Zahara. If you were from our family we would also ask you for your dress from last night, make it feel sensational at any age. The fact that it had no sleeves made angelina tattoos they were one more accessory.

Angelina Jolie’s shoes were most seductive. Only suitable for very confident women. Her sky-high black satin stilettos undoubtedly added a differentiating touch to her look. They accentuated the lace of her lace slip dress. With each step he took the charm of the Hollywood star.

Our eternal Mrs. Smith, Maleficent, Lara Croft and an endless list of characters to remember, completed her look with a handbag clutch black leather, a simple diamond choker and a beautiful explosive mane that she wore to the side.

