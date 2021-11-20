Angelina Jolie coordinates her look with her children Pax and Shiloh

If there is something we like more than seeing Angelina Jolie, it is seeing Angelina Jolie with her children. Last night we were also able to do it on a red carpet, where they are already a regular thanks to their mother. Last night, the city of Los Angeles put the spotlight on the Museum of Tolerance, where it was held the ‘premiere’ of ‘Paper & Glue’, a documentary by French street artist JR The actress attended accompanied by her children Pax (17 years old) and Shiloh (15 years old).

For this particular red carpet the ‘dress code’ was quite relaxed, which allowed all three of them to bet on a casual style look. In addition, we do not know if it was intentional or not, but they coordinated their looks by betting on the same color. Angelina Jolie wore a black turtleneck, pencil skirt, and high-heeled pumps. It was the only one who gave herself to a ‘total black’ because both Pax and Shiloh bet on jeans. We saw them pose with their mother and the director of the documentary in a plaid flannel shirt with gray details and a hooded sweatshirt with perforated details on the sleeves respectively.

Regarding the details of the jeans, we saw how Angelina Jolie’s two children were committed to defending their own style. While Pax opted for a straight style and in gray, Shiloh opted for a wider version and with breaks on both legs. Of course, they have made it clear that the Converse are very present in the Jolie house.

Getty Images

Along with Angelina, Pax and Shiloh, the artist JR posed, who also coincided in the color range with a completely black shirt with different textures. It may have all been by chance, but something tells us that everyone talked about how they were going to attend the red carpet to create a photo with great harmony and that no one stood out above the rest.

