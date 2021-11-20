Angelina Jolie becomes an example of elegance by wearing an oversized blazer and low-cut shirt – New Woman

No matter how many years go by, a celebrity like Angelina Jolie will always have something to talk about, especially when it comes to fashion.

The talented actress did her thing again by giving chair of style and beauty with a look distinguished and elegant.

The businesswoman is also expert when it comes to clothing, Well it shows in every appearance in public.

Whether for a important event or a simple walk around the city with one of your children, the American knows perfectly how to attract the attention of paparazzi and fashion editors.

Angelina Jolie surprises with her choice of blazer and shirt

The actress who starred in the movie Maleficent captured all eyes in a public appearance showing a very versatile look.

As shown in the video, Angelina captivated viewers and photographers with a beautiful blazer ash color oversize style with gathered sleeves.

In addition to adding a beautiful low-cut ivory blouse to her outfit.

A versatile look for any occasion, whether simple or elegant, which can be combined with tight or skinny pants and heels high or sneakers.

When it comes to design and glamor, Angelina Jolie is the queen

We know that show business deserves a captivating appearance, where the famous ones seem all catalog models.

However, none of These public figures escape a traditional dressing day and look in a simple and normal way.

However, when it comes to Angelina Jolie, it is very difficult to think of a time when she does not simply see herself elegant and glamorous with any outfit.

The normal thing has always been to see the actress wearing the most beautiful costumes with unique combinations that set trends.

The thing is Angelina Jolie never ceases to amaze her fans and paparazzi with every public appearance.

From a simple walk through the mall to the most luxurious events of the seventh art, the American looks radiant and spectacular with each of her combinations.

Well, it is normal to see the co-star of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith ”in the company of Shiloh, Zahara or any of their children when walking in public.

Moment where Angelina looks as if it were from one of her movies with an impressive look, perfect hair and ideal makeup.