An item used by Tom Hanks in ‘Forrest Gump’ is auctioned for a fortune

The auction world never ceases to amaze. Beyond artistic works, there is an important market niche aimed at all kinds of collectors capable of paying generous sums of money for the most unsuspected objects. And the film industry is, historically, a generator of objects and rarities capable of cajoling more than one passionate cinephile.

The last example is the one that has starred an anonymous bidder who has paid the not inconsiderable figure of 25,600 dollars (21,000 euros) to get the ping-pong paddle that Tom Hanks used in one of the most famous scenes of Forrest Gump, Robert Zemeckis’ magnificent film awarded 6 Oscars in 1995.

In it, you can see the expertise of the protagonist in table tennis against China, one of the world powers of the discipline. “Someone said that world peace was in our hands. But, all I did was play table tennis!“, Forrest Gump assured in the iconic sequence.

And no. Tom Hanks was not an expert ping-pong player so the result that is seen on the screen is neither more nor less than what is called the ‘magic’ of cinema, that is, computer generated images (CGI). It is true that the American actor made an effort, but such expertise is not available to any mortal. Not even Chinese.

“Mama says that a fool is the one who does foolish things“Said Forrest Gump in another scene of the film, and perhaps for many to invest that sum of money – the starting price did not exceed 2,000 dollars – is complete nonsense. But it is still an iconic object from one of the most outstanding films of the last 30 years.