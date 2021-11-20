American Music Awards 2021: who will host the 2021 AMAs | Cardi B | Shows

The most popular artists, singles and albums of 2021 will come together in one event: the 49th edition of the American Music Awards. This popular ceremony is scheduled for November 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and a famous singer will be the host to continue the legacy of Queen Latifah, the only female rapper in entertainment history to host this award show. Who is it? Do not stop reading this note.

The American Music Awards, whose winners are selected thanks to fan voting, added new categories this year, such as Favorite trending song, favorite gospel artist, and favorite Latin duo or group.

When are the AMAs 2021?

The event will take place on November 21 at the Microsoft Theater at 7:00 pm (Central Mexico time) and to access the live broadcast you must tune in to TNT or the TNT GO app. This award is historically relevant because it was created by television host Dick Clark in order to compete with the Grammy Awards. One of the first animators was Michael Jackson.

Who will host the 2021 American Music Awards?

The rapper Cardi B will be in charge of conducting the 2021 edition and presenting the artists most acclaimed by the public. The popular singer has so far won five American Music Awards (AMAs) and has participated in awards throughout her career, but this is the first time she has taken on this important task.

Cardi B nominations for the 2021 AMAs

Known for her hit songs “Bodak Yellow” and “Money”, the artist is also nominated in the categories of favorite music video, favorite female artist – hip hop and favorite song – hip hop.

Cardi B will host the 2021 AMAs. Photo: composition LR / Jazmin Ceras

American Music Awards 2021: schedule

Peru, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Argentina, Brazil and Chile: 10.00 pm

Venezuela, Bolivia and Paraguay: 9.00 pm

What channels are the 2021 American Music Awards broadcast on?

TNT will be the signal in charge of transmitting the event for Latin America, as well as transmitting other ceremonies for the region such as the Grammy, Latin Grammy, Golden Globes and the Academy Awards.

DirecTV : Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

Star Globalcom: Channel 21

2021 AMAs Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Find out about the complete list of nominees in the 2021 AMAs. Photo: composition LR / Jazmin Ceras

Favorite Electronic Music Artist

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Regard

Pot

Favorite Gospel Artist

Kanye west

Kirk franklin

Koryn hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Most inspiring artist

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren daigle

Zach Williams

Favorite rock artist or band

AJR

All Time Low

Foo fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Latin Song

“DÁKITI” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“THE NIGHT OF ANOCHE” – Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA

“Pepas” – Farruko

“Telepathy” – Kali Uchis

“Hawaii (Remix)” – Maluma & The Weeknd

Favorite Latin Album

THE LAST TOUR IN THE WORLD – Bad Bunny

Fearless (of Love and Other Demons) – Kali Uchis

KG0516 – KAROL G

PAPI JUANCHO – Maluma

Aphrodisiac – Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Latin duo or group

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

50 caliber

Armed Link

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón By Rene Camacho

The Two Carnales

Favorite Latina Female Artist

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALIA

Favorite Male Artist

Bad bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite R&B song

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon

“Damage” – HER

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan

Favorite R&B album

Planet Her – Doja Cat

When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time – Giveon

Back of My Mind – HER

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

missunderstood – Queen Naija

Favorite R&B Female Artist

Doja cat

HER

Jazmine sullivan

Jhene aiko

SZA

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

Favorite hip-hop song

“Up” – Cardi B

“Lemonade” – Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV

“Calling My Phone” – Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK

“RAPSTAR” – Polo G

“What You Know Bout Love” – ​​Pop Smoke

Favorite hip-hop album

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Legends Never Die – Juice WRLD

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon – Pop Smoke

SoulFly – Rod Wave

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Drake

Lil baby

Moneybagg I

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favorite country song

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young & Kane Brown

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

“Forever After All” – Luke Combs

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes

Favorite country album

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Goldmine – Gabby Barrett

Hey World – Lee Brice

Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Favorite country duo or group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old dominion

Zac brown band

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Gabby barrett

Kacey musgraves

Maren morris

Miranda lambert

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris stapleton

Jason aldean

Luke bryan

Luke combs

Morgan wallen

Favorite pop song

“Butter” – BTS

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat ft. SZA

Levitating – Dua Lipa

“Drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Save Your Tears (Remix)” – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

Favorite pop album

Positions – Ariana Grande

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

SOUR – Olivia Rodrigo

evermore – Taylor Swift

F * CK LOVE – The Kid LAROI

Favorite pop group or duo

AJR

Bts

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite music video

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)

“Up” – Cardi B

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd

Favorite trending song

“Buss It” – Erica Banks

“Beggin ‘” – Måneskin

“Body” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” – Popp Hunna

Collaboration of the year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon – “Peaches”

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked wolf

Olivia rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Artist of the Year