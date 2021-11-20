American Music Awards 2021: who will host the 2021 AMAs | Cardi B | Shows

The most popular artists, singles and albums of 2021 will come together in one event: the 49th edition of the American Music Awards. This popular ceremony is scheduled for November 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and a famous singer will be the host to continue the legacy of Queen Latifah, the only female rapper in entertainment history to host this award show. Who is it? Do not stop reading this note.
The American Music Awards, whose winners are selected thanks to fan voting, added new categories this year, such as Favorite trending song, favorite gospel artist, and favorite Latin duo or group.
When are the AMAs 2021?
The event will take place on November 21 at the Microsoft Theater at 7:00 pm (Central Mexico time) and to access the live broadcast you must tune in to TNT or the TNT GO app. This award is historically relevant because it was created by television host Dick Clark in order to compete with the Grammy Awards. One of the first animators was Michael Jackson.
Who will host the 2021 American Music Awards?
The rapper Cardi B will be in charge of conducting the 2021 edition and presenting the artists most acclaimed by the public. The popular singer has so far won five American Music Awards (AMAs) and has participated in awards throughout her career, but this is the first time she has taken on this important task.
Cardi B nominations for the 2021 AMAs
Known for her hit songs “Bodak Yellow” and “Money”, the artist is also nominated in the categories of favorite music video, favorite female artist – hip hop and favorite song – hip hop.
American Music Awards 2021: schedule
- Peru, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm
- Argentina, Brazil and Chile: 10.00 pm
- Venezuela, Bolivia and Paraguay: 9.00 pm
What channels are the 2021 American Music Awards broadcast on?
TNT will be the signal in charge of transmitting the event for Latin America, as well as transmitting other ceremonies for the region such as the Grammy, Latin Grammy, Golden Globes and the Academy Awards.
- DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD)
- Movistar TV: Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)
- Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)
- Star Globalcom: Channel 21
2021 AMAs Awards: Complete List of Nominees
Favorite Electronic Music Artist
- David Guetta
- ILLENIUM
- Marshmello
- Regard
- Pot
Favorite Gospel Artist
- Kanye west
- Kirk franklin
- Koryn hawthorne
- Maverick City Music
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Most inspiring artist
- CAIN
- Carrie Underwood
- Elevation Worship
- Lauren daigle
- Zach Williams
Favorite rock artist or band
- AJR
- All Time Low
- Foo fighters
- Glass Animals
- Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Latin Song
- “DÁKITI” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- “THE NIGHT OF ANOCHE” – Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA
- “Pepas” – Farruko
- “Telepathy” – Kali Uchis
- “Hawaii (Remix)” – Maluma & The Weeknd
Favorite Latin Album
- THE LAST TOUR IN THE WORLD – Bad Bunny
- Fearless (of Love and Other Demons) – Kali Uchis
- KG0516 – KAROL G
- PAPI JUANCHO – Maluma
- Aphrodisiac – Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Latin duo or group
- Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga
- 50 caliber
- Armed Link
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón By Rene Camacho
- The Two Carnales
Favorite Latina Female Artist
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- ROSALIA
Favorite Male Artist
- Bad bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
Favorite R&B song
- “Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
- “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon
- “Damage” – HER
- “Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan
Favorite R&B album
- Planet Her – Doja Cat
- When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time – Giveon
- Back of My Mind – HER
- Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
- missunderstood – Queen Naija
Favorite R&B Female Artist
- Doja cat
- HER
- Jazmine sullivan
- Jhene aiko
- SZA
Favorite Male R&B Artist
- Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Tank
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Favorite hip-hop song
- “Up” – Cardi B
- “Lemonade” – Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV
- “Calling My Phone” – Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK
- “RAPSTAR” – Polo G
- “What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke
Favorite hip-hop album
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- Legends Never Die – Juice WRLD
- Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
- Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon – Pop Smoke
- SoulFly – Rod Wave
Favorite male hip-hop artist
- Drake
- Lil baby
- Moneybagg I
- Polo G
- Pop Smoke
Favorite country song
- “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
- “Famous Friends” – Chris Young & Kane Brown
- “The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett
- “Forever After All” – Luke Combs
- “Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes
Favorite country album
- Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
- Goldmine – Gabby Barrett
- Hey World – Lee Brice
- Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan
- Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Favorite country duo or group
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Lady A
- Old dominion
- Zac brown band
Favorite Female Country Artist
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby barrett
- Kacey musgraves
- Maren morris
- Miranda lambert
Favorite Male Country Artist
- Chris stapleton
- Jason aldean
- Luke bryan
- Luke combs
- Morgan wallen
Favorite pop song
- “Butter” – BTS
- “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat ft. SZA
- Levitating – Dua Lipa
- “Drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Save Your Tears (Remix)” – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
Favorite pop album
- Positions – Ariana Grande
- Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
- SOUR – Olivia Rodrigo
- evermore – Taylor Swift
- F * CK LOVE – The Kid LAROI
Favorite pop group or duo
- AJR
- Bts
- Glass Animals
- Maroon 5
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favorite Female Pop Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Doja cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Pop Artist
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Favorite music video
- “Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)
- “Up” – Cardi B
- “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
- “Drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd
Favorite trending song
- “Buss It” – Erica Banks
- “Beggin ‘” – Måneskin
- “Body” – Megan Thee Stallion
- “Drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” – Popp Hunna
Collaboration of the year
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “DÁKITI”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon – “Peaches”
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- Masked wolf
- Olivia rodrigo
- The Kid LAROI
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- Bts
- Drake
- Olivia rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd