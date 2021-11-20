Amber Heard DOES stay in “Aquaman 2” and becomes one of the highest paid actresses

Amber Heard recently starred in one of the biggest scandals Hollywood has given us, the turbulent love story she lived with Johnny Depp was the turning point for the actor to be forced to give up the ‘Fantastic Animals’ franchise, turning to her Millions of followers demanding that Warner Bros. dismiss the Aquaman sequel. And although there were strong rumors that Emilia Clarke would be the one to take her placeIt seems that the fans lost the battle to the production company, not only that but with the second installment of the DC Comics film she will become one of the highest paid actresses.











© Provided by Chic Magazine

Amber Heard stays in Aquaman 2 and will be one of the highest paid actresses. (Photo: Instagram).





The actress played Mera in the Justice League movie that premiered in 2017, in the first Aquaman installment in 2018, and in the Snyder Cut that premiered a few months ago. Now he is already characterized as the mythical character to star alongside Jason Momoa and even showed off a photo with his wardrobe. The sequel called Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom that will hit theaters in 2022 and that just yesterday began to be filmed in London, making it clear that she will be the one who will become queen of Atlantis.

James Wan will once again direct the film, hoping to repeat the success. But are these expectations what promise that Amber will be one of the highest paid actresses by then? No, there are actually no details of how you will achieve this, however this information is linked to the percentage of movie profit she would make, in addition to her millionaire salary for playing Mera, which would lead her to pocket a millionaire amount that would put her at the level of the most outstanding actresses in Hollywood.

This is an unusual fact, since these types of contracts are reserved for great movie stars with leading roles in franchises, as in the case of Robert Downey Jr who gave life to Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

‘Aquaman’ grossed 1,148 million dollars at the box office thanks to the excellent response they received from DC Comics fans, will it be that in 2022 it will exceed this figure or will the resentment of the fans lead them to turn their backs on the production?