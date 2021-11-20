Amazon’s best health product deals

The Black friday grab the best offers of products in this month of November. This tradition, which was born in USA, has already spread throughout the world and all stores, among which we highlight Amazon, they throw big black friday deals, also known as Black Friday.

In this article, we are going to highlight a selection of products from both stores in the health and wellness section. And the public is looking forward to the Black Friday 2021, to be held on November 26.

For this reason, there are companies that are betting on launching offers prior to Black Friday in order to increase the sales period for Christmas.

Amazon

Jeff Bezoz’s company has opted to advance the Black friday and it already has thousands of discounted products on its website for the occasion.

Next we are going to offer several products that Amazon has on sale in the health and wellness section, with some with discounts of more than 50%.

Medisana blood pressure monitor

The blood pressure monitor is one of the health products that are sold the most in pharmacies and on these portals. The device, which is used to measure blood pressure, usually has a price of around 30-40 euros.

However the Medisana BU 510 blood pressure monitor for the arm has a special offer on Amazon. It goes from its original price, € 34.95 to € 19.99, with a discount of 43%.

Its features include:

Arrhythmia screen.

WHO traffic light color scale.

Accurate blood pressure and pulse measurement with memory function.

Beurer pulse oximeter

This device is used to measure tension from the finger, through a painless and simple system. The Beurer PO 30 has a reduction of 45%, passing its price from € 59.90 to € 32.90.

Main characteristics of the PO 30 Pulse Oximeter:

Measurement of arterial oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate (pulse)

Effective and completely painless measurement

Small and light to use anywhere

Especially indicated for people with: heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma

Applicable in altitude sports (for example, mountaineering, skiing and sport flying

Easy-to-read color display

Screen with 6 viewing perspectives

Adjustable screen brightness

Graphic display of pulse

Battery change indicator

Includes strap and belt holster

Medical device

Renpho smart scale

For the care of our health and well-being, having weight under control is very important. Therefore, having a scale at home is essential. In this case, Amazon brings us the best product for Black Friday.

We talk about the Renpho smart scale. This weight of body fat has artificial intelligence, with bluetooth to see the results on the mobile and is rechargeable by USB.

Its discount is greater than 50%, its price remaining at € 28.04 of the € 59.99 that marks its original price.

These are its main characteristics:

It has a Smart App that automatically syncs with App Fitness.

The scale has 13 measurements, among which the body weight stands out, the information including Weight, the Body Mass Index and the percentage of Body Fat.

High quality and recyclable batteries, which are charged via USB.

The digital scale can store unlimited users.

Donfri Arthritis Compression Gloves

The fourth and last product that we are going to highlight from Amazon in the health and wellness section are the Donfri brand compression gloves for arthritis.

These compression gloves are used to relieve pain in the fingers and wrists, featuring an open finger design that allows flexible operation of both hands.

The goal of this product is Arthritis Pain Relief, Tenosynovitis Pain, and Wrist Support.

Its main characteristics are:

Maintains heat and blood circulation.

Comfortable design with a soft, breathable material that keeps you warm.

Suitable for the crowd of elderly people with reduced bone quality or people with intense manual activities.

It can be used in any scene of everyday life, at work or in sports.

Serves for the prevention and relief of tendons, muscle and joint problems in hands and fingers naturally.

